First Liverpool Goal of the Jürgen Klopp Era, Rubin Kazan with a Beauty Themselves

Liverpool fans have been waiting for this one for nearly a month. The German savior, Jürgen Klopp, has finally delivered on a promise to usher in a new era of the Reds maybe (maybe?) winning a few matches. In a fairly nice set-piece, Emre Can slides in sideways to catch a ball that was headed down neatly from the back post.

Needless to say Jesus Jürgen Klopp was pleased:

Videos by VICE

But Rubin Kazan is not going away.

Here Marko Devic boxes out a Liverpool defender and has a beautiful deadening touch off the shoulder to roll it out on to the carpet for a perfect half-volley strike that sails past the keeper.

Russian Premier League ain’t no joke.

Lovely stuff from both sides, but the home-field side is anxious to see a win at Anfield. Klopp is, after all, their lord and savior.