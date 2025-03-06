first-loch-ness-monster-sighting-of-2025-is-pretty-convincing

The first reported sightings of the Loch Ness Monster date back to ancient times, noted in texts and stone carvings. And while there are many logical explanations for supposed Loch Ness Monster sightings, there’s been a new “fantastic” spotting that’s keeping officials on their toes.

According to The Post, a witness recently noticed a “black mass” in the so-called monster’s home, aka the Scottish Highlands. The individual snapped and submitted a photo of their findings to the Loch Ness Centre in Inverness, marking the first potential sighting of 2025—and one of the most unique and clear spottings of all time.

Videos by VICE

First Loch Ness Monster Sighting of 2025

“We’ve had numerous observations over the years, but this recent sighting has been particularly captivating,” said Nagina Ishaq, the center’s general manager. “The conditions on the day of this sighting were absolutely perfect. This could very well be our first significant sighting of the year, further fueling the mystery surrounding Loch Ness and its most famous resident.”

“It’s fantastic to see the ongoing enthusiasm for scanning the waters of Loch Ness in search of the legendary monster,” added Alan Mackenna of Loch Ness Exploration. “Whether you’re capturing intriguing sonar readings, spotting unusual surface disturbances, or noticing patterns in the loch’s natural behaviour, we’d love to hear from you.”

“Every observation adds to our understanding, whether it’s potential evidence of Nessie or new insights into the loch’s unique ecosystem,” Mackenna continued. “Keep sharing your findings—we’re always excited to analyse and explore what they could mean!”

Witnesses can submit their own sightings on The Loch Ness Centre’s website.

“As always, we are committed to solving the mystery of Nessie once and for all,” Ishaq said. “Our previous collaborations with the University of Aberdeen and Loch Ness Exploration allowed us to advance our research efforts significantly, and this potential sighting is a reminder that the mystery of Loch Ness is far from solved. We continue to explore every possibility, and are committed to uncovering the truth.”