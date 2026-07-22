First Look: New Legend of Zelda Toy Line Kicks Off With Tears of the Kingdom Wave

After a handful of teasers, Hasbro and Nintendo of America have officially unveiled the first wave of The Legend of Zelda toys, which includes three brand-new action figures inspired by the Nintendo Switch era.

LEgend of Zelda – Wave 1 Includes Three Tears of the Kingdom Figures

A last minute tease yesterday seemed to suggest that the new line of Hasbro Zelda toys would focus on the Nintendo Switch 2 era of games and that theory has been confirmed today.

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The official reveal for the Legend of Zelda Heroes of Hyrule – Wave 1 has arrived and it includes three 6-inch action figures inspired by Tears of the Kingdom.

“This first wave draws from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, bringing Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf to life with premium game-inspired sculpting, dynamic articulation, and character-inspired accessories. Whether you’re a longtime fan or starting your adventure here, this is just the beginning of your Heroes of Hyrule collection.”

Link and Zelda are priced at $27.99 each. Ganondorf is a larger figure and is $42.99. Each figure has an expected shipping date of May 1, 2027 at the moment. As expected, Link will also come equipped with the Master Sword, a shield, and his green arm from Tears of the Kingdom. Zelda will include a decayed Master Sword and Ganondorf includes a Gloom Sword and scabbard.

At the moment, there hasn’t been any confirmation about whether wave 2 will continue with more Tears of the Kingdom products or move on to a different period on the game’s history.

It will be very interesting to see how many waves of releases there will be and how many different games the series of action figures will tackle. The total number of releases will likely depend on demand and sales of the early releases, but it would be very exciting to see similar products released for the earlier versions of Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf, as well.

The companies have suggested that this is the start of a multi-year collaboration, so there could be plenty of time to tackle all the most popular installments of the franchise.

Be sure to check back soon for more Legend of Zelda and Hasbro news and updates.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda Wave 1 Hasbro toys open on July 22 at 8:00 PM ET.