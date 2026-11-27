The internet just can’t get enough prehistoric creatures, it seems. Another video claiming to capture a flock of pterodactyls has cropped up on X/Twitter.

Earlier this month, pterodactyl sightings gained traction online when brief footage depicting pterodactyl-shaped somethings gliding through the air in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Videos by VICE

Aqui está uma compilação com três mais novos vídeos de alegados pterodáctilos no México. https://t.co/i4soVgbiBn pic.twitter.com/1aSlLHh4NV — Ovniologia 🛸 (@Ovniologia01) November 16, 2026

Did someone bring the giant prehistoric flying reptiles back to life? Ask any conspiracy theorist out there and they’ll tell you it’s possible. But, as the viral post itself points out, at least some of them are likely AI, while others are real footage of birds either purposefully out of focus or filmed with a 2004 Motorola Razr.

Pterodactyls Are Taking Over (the Internet)

We’re left to ponder the possibilities once more, as yet another video, this time of Céspedes, Buenos Aires, Argentina, has hit the online space.

🚨Here we go again….



2 Pterodactyls, in Céspedes, Buenos Aires, Argentina 🇦🇷..



November 26, 2026.. pic.twitter.com/neZRKE8Acd — UAPWixy (@UAPWixy) November 27, 2026

Maybe life, uh, found a way. Maybe not. Seems like probably not, if for no other reason than the fact that we would never allow resurrected pterodactyls to roam free like this. They would be in a lab somewhere. Or behind the gates of a real life Jurassic Park where you could view them for $5,000 a person.

And as sage Reddit user TamaraHensonDragon points out, “The pointed wig tips are a big give away that this is a hoax. It’s a common feature of Pteranodon art but we have known for decades the wing tips were rounded.” Thanks, Dragon.