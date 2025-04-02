First Orbital Rocket Launched From Europe Exploded Seconds After Liftoff

On Sunday, a test rocket from the German startup Isar Aerospace was launched from Norway’s Andøya Spaceport—and then it exploded 40 seconds after takeoff.

Its mission: to be the first orbital flight from Europe. It’s all a part of Isar’s push to enter the competitive satellite launch market and compete with the likes of SpaceX, which makes sense considering that the American aerospace company is owned by Elon Musk and Europe really, really hates that guy right now. Just like a sizable chunk of the US.

While the rocket didn’t make it, Isar still considers the test valuable, as it provided plenty of data to help improve future launches. The Spectrum rocket was designed to carry small to medium-sized satellites, up to one metric ton, but there was no payload for this flight.

The test was really about getting the rocket’s systems up and running to eventually reach Europe’s goal of carving out its own niche in the commercial space industry.

Isar’s mission is part of a bigger push by Europe to gain more control over spaceflight. Countries like Sweden, with its Esrange spaceport, and the UK, with SaxaVord in Scotland, are also hoping to join the satellite launch game.

Isar’s exploded rocket goes to show that launching payloads into space won’t be easy, but as Germany’s BDLI aerospace industries association’s Managing Director, Marie-Chirstine von Hahn said, “Europe urgently needs to ensure its sovereignty in space. Elon Musk’s Starlink is not without alternatives—nor should it be.”

This past Sunday’s admission was more about collecting data than actually launching a rocket into orbit. Explosion or not, the team learned from the entire process and will apply the lessons learned to the next launch.

Europe is trying to develop its own autonomous space program so that its nations aren’t as reliant on international private rocket launches and space programs. In the coming years, Europe’s space ambitions will continue to take shape, with rivals such as SaxaVord and Esrange aiming to launch their own missions soon.

The setbacks, including the recent explosion at SaxaVord, demonstrate the difficulties involved, but the European space sector is determined to make further strides toward independence and competition in global space ventures.