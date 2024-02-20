First Prison Photo of Sam Bankman-Fried Emerges: Bearded, Thin, and ‘Weird as Shit’

Independent crypto journalist Tiffany Fong released what is believed to be the first photo of disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in prison on Monday evening. In the photo, Bankman-Fried—who appears to have lost weight and grown out his facial hair—stands alongside five other inmates with his hands gently clutching one another.

First photo of Sam Bankman-Fried in jail at MDC Brooklyn. (December 17, 2023) pic.twitter.com/QlENjjmeQG — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) February 20, 2024

The former CEO of crypto firm FTX and co-founder of trading firm Alameda Research has been living inside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since August, when his bail was first revoked.He is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty on all seven charges related to the collapse of both firms, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, money laundering, and committed fraud.

Fong’s own rise to prominence came as Bankman-Fried’s empire began to collapse, when she secured one of the first interviews with the former FTX CEO in November 2022. She proceeded to interview Bankman-Fried more than 10 times while he was under house arrest, leading Rolling Stone to name her “The Crypto Whistleblower at the Center of the Sam Bankman-Fried Storm.”

In a video posted alongside the image, Fong said she obtained the photo of Bankman-Fried from one of the other men in the photo, who she referred to as “G Lock” and said was a “recent inmate.” In an interview with Fong, G Lock said the photo was taken just before Christmas in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the former crypto king is awaiting sentencing.

Thank you to my new friend ex blood gang member, G Lock!!pic.twitter.com/JjYbezpsl7 — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) February 20, 2024

The interview provided a small window view into Bankman-Fried’s life in prison. G Lock said that Bankman-Friend has been not showering much, if at all, and had begun to look like a “toothpick” and “scruffier than a mother fucker.” However, he added,

Bankman-Fried had garnered a positive reputation during his short time around the other inmates. While “G Lock” did say Bankman-Friend was “weird as shit,” he added that he was considered a “good guy” that didn’t “snitch.” “Free Sam-Bankman,” G Lock said.

Fong said she plans to release a longer video interview with G Lock on her YouTube page later in the week.