The First US State to Confirm a Severe Case of Bird Flu

Health officials have revealed that a patient in Louisiana is experiencing the first severe illness caused by bird flu in the US. The person had reportedly been in contact with sick and dead birds.

While more and more headlines have been appearing about bird flu cases across the US, the majority have been mild, and most have stemmed from sick poultry or dairy cows at farms. This is the first case connected to a backyard flock, AP News reported.

According to Cleveland Clinic, “Avian influenza, commonly called ‘bird flu,’ is a viral infection that spreads in birds, cows and other animals.” However, as we’ve been witnessing this year, “it can sometimes spread to people.”

Some symptoms of bird flu in humans include fever, cough, muscle aches, sore throat, pink eye, stomach upset, runny nose, and shortness of breath—basically, the same symptoms as the normal flu.

“In humans, H5 subtypes of influenza A are the most common cause,” Cleveland Clinic reports on its website. “People who work with poultry, waterfowl, and dairy cows are most at risk.”

Thankfully, the overall health risk remains low, as bird flu is unlikely to pass from human to human. However, those who do come into contact with sick poultry or cows could be at risk.

Bird flu outbreaks have a long and complicated history, with the first recorded instances in domestic poultry dating back to the late 19th century. In recent decades, highly pathogenic strains like H5N1 have triggered major concerns globally, particularly in regions where close contact between humans and animals is common.

The virus, while rare in humans, has had significant impacts on poultry farming, leading to large-scale culling efforts and economic losses. In 2005, a major outbreak starting in southeast Asia led to the deaths of over 70 people, the culling of hundreds of millions of birds, and widespread economic disruption in affected countries.