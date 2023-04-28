Proof That Buying A Home In 2023 Is Indeed Possible

Overwhelmingly, the general consensus is that home ownership exists as something of a pipe dream, a milestone of mythic proportions that was only ever attainable by the generations that came before us. But REALTORS are here to assure you: It is indeed possible.

But how do you even begin this overwhelmingly daunting, albeit exciting, process? How do you locate a forever home — and what does that even look like? And if you do somehow manage to find it, how do you compete in such a competitive market?

For Alicia McIsaac of Halifax, it was the search that took the longest. She had always dreamed of a house she could own, with a backyard for her dogs to run around. Location was important, too — she didn’t want to leave the city, didn’t want to give up the joys of convenience and walkability. And even though she was a working professional, with a full-time job, she still had trouble finding a home she could afford. So, she started over and made the financial decision to go in on a home with her best friend, Vicky.

They established a relationship with a trusted REALTOR who just got it — as in, instinctively knew what they would like from the get-go, vetting and bookmarking places that fit their criteria. And together, they found it: the right area, the right backyard, the right property. Everything from there just fell into place — the seller accepted their offer. “The entire process of buying a home, being a homeowner, and making these big decisions definitely challenges us and our friendship,” McIsaac reflects. “I think that we’ve maintained our strong friendship and our closeness, and it’s been rewarding.”

The right REALTOR was also integral for Chris Minassian and Coreteasha Sherwood and their home-buying journey in Toronto/Pickering. The couple was renting a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that felt too cramped for a family of four. Thus began their hunt for a larger place. They loved their REALTOR, with whom they could ask all their “stupid questions,” who was extremely communicative and quick to book showings. For a while, they were discouraged; they were outbid every time they put in an offer, but it was their REALTOR who served as an emotional support system, lending insights and encouraging them to “trust the process.” And finally, one day, their offer was accepted.

“It was surreal — we really got this?” Minassian says. “Our REALTOR was quick with the documents, connected us to the lawyer, to the home inspector, so he had all the relationships set up to make it as easy for us as possible. What we learned from this process: how to progress slowly — you can’t take one big step, it’s all the little steps in between.”

Watch the video above to learn more about McIsaac and Minassian/Sherwood’s first home-buying experiences and visit REALTOR.ca to find someone for you.