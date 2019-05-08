Fish and Kimchi Dumplings Recipe

Makes 60

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the dipping sauce:

½ cup|125 ml rice wine vinegar

⅓ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons Korean chili flakes

for the dumplings:

1 small zucchini, julienned

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

8 ounces|225 grams belt fish, finely chopped

1 cup|165 grams kimchi, drained and finely chopped

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon cornstarch

6 Korean rice cakes, finely chopped

5 perilla leaves, minced

½ yellow onion, finely chopped

8 ounces|225 grams firm tofu

60 round gyoza wrappers

Directions

Make the dipping sauce: Mix all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Set aside until ready to use. Make the dumplings: Place the zucchini in a large bowl with the salt and let sit for 10 minutes. Squeeze all the liquid out and finely chop. Transfer to a bowl with the fish, kimchi, soy sauce, sesame oil, cornstarch, rice cakes, perilla leaves, and onion, . Meanwhile, place the tofu in a piece of cheese cloth and squeeze thoroughly. Add the tofu to a bowl and mix well to combine. To form the dumplings, dip your finger in water and wet the perimeter of the wrapper. Place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the middle of each dumpling wrapper and fold up and in half. Crimp the edges of the dumpling to seal and form into half moons. Transfer to a baking sheet. To cook the dumplings, working in batches, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Place the dumplings in the skillet, so that they are bottom-side down. Fry until the underside is golden, 3 minutes. Pour ½ cup|120 ml water and cover. Cook until steamed and cooked through and the water has evaporated, 5 minutes. Serve with the dipping sauce.

