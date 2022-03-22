Fit Check: Hopkins Creek Festival

Festival season has arrived for the first time since 2020.

The sun came out in full force on the weekend, as a couple thousand punters-to-be made the journey up to Tatyoon, Victoria. There, they gathered for the four-day bonanza, celebrating “music and mateship”, that was Hopkins Creek. Postponed not once, not twice, but three times already, the festival had at last made its return.

Videos by VICE

After years spent locked down in the comfortable isolation of a home, the thought of spending three nights and four days in social company without the luxury of a shower would have been inconceivable to some. It frightened me, and I’m a self-described Feral Girl.

Hopkins Creek isn’t really a costumey festival – most outfits appeared to be just slightly-more-fun versions of people’s every-day clothes – but the sole experience of being out in the middle of bum-fuck nowhere, surrounded by hot and sexy like-minded people – your own mind possibly addled by heat, booze, and illicit substances – will do interesting things to your personal style.

And there’s truly no place better than a festival to sit back and appreciate the style of vast swathes of people, who, for the most part, radiate impeccable vibes.

Sitting on the hill, basking in magnanimous sunshine, I wanted to know how those gorgeous people felt about their outfits. So I asked them.

Nelson, 25

@nellyclit – One word: Colour Story

VICE: You look amazing. Could you please give me a rundown of the fit?

Nelson: I’m wearing Demonia platform ugg boot thingamajiggies. And I’m wearing this Savers top, and a skirt that I found on the same day, and it’s kinda just suited every outfit since.

What’s the most important thing when you’re dressing yourself at a festival?

I think… to be comfy, and I guess… sexy. That’s probably the number one thing. And I guess, shit that can get wet, stuff that dries fast so it doesn’t really matter.

What’s been a highlight, a lowlight, or maybe something you’ve absolutely loathed–Is that a cockroach?

Where? Oh. Yeah. Apparently that’s the best way to survive on a beach. You just eat the cockroaches. Actually though.

Super high protein.

It’s like the most sustainable way to eat, because they just reproduce.

And they’re so easy to catch too. I feel like other animals are too hard for us to catch really, in the wild.

Yeah. Back in Taiwan we just eat bugs on the street. But they’re really nicely cooked, like cricket chips, seasoned with turmeric. Bug spaghetti… you have not lived.

Sorry, what was the question?

Uhh I don’t know. Where were you headed when we interrupted you?

I was heading to get a coffee, but I was like, “hmm, this is the wrong way”.

Gabby, 24

@gabby.au – Crisp, chic, and “ready to dance”.

VICE: I’m loving this outfit. Can you give me a rundown of what you’ve got on?

Gabby: I’m wearing a blue mesh top with contrast stitching, and then I’m wearing white lace pants which are slightly sheer, and I’m wearing a matching blue lace thong.

Delish. And the shades?

These are some op shop shades that I’m sporting. I like that they make me look a bit bold, and maybe even intimidating – kind of speed dealer-esque but not speed dealer, you know? They’re somewhere between that and mob wife glasses.

And the shoes?

These are another op shop find, they are very Saddle Club-esque boots.

It’s like Toorak mum but Prada. I love these shoes. Do you think you look good?

I think I look gorgeous. I feel gorgeous, I feel like I can take on anything today. And I’m ready to dance.

What’s the most important thing for you when getting dressed at the festival?

Moveability, breathability, and that some of my ass-ets are showing.

Harry, below 30

@gh0stello – “I wear stupid shit all the time.”

VICE: I love your outfit, please tell me about it.

Harry: This is a women’s jacket, from the op shop, and then I have a rug as a scarf, slippers, some Wicked Witch of the West socks, and some comfy trackies. My rings are made by Honey + Bent.

Please describe what “Wicked Witch of the West” socks are.

Black and white stripes. They’re knee high.

What’s your rising sign?

I don’t know… I think you have to know the time you’re born. My mum probably doesn’t even know. Maybe 4PM, but then I’d have to look it up.

Ok, what’s your primal astrology sign?

I’m a Cheetah. That’s a good one.

Would you wear this outfit in your day-to-day life?

Not with this rug scarf… that’s a festival vibe.

But I wear stupid shit all the time, the most ridiculous shit. It’s fun. If I’m hungover, or if I have to work, I’ll wear some silky purple thing, something super bright. If you’re feeling low, dress sharp, and then you’ll feel sharp.

Any advice, for the kids, for dressing cool?

I’ve got all these bad jokes in my head. They’re too stupid to say.

If it’s really bad I won’t put it in.

No, you will put it in! I know how you journalists are.

No! This is supposed to be fun, I’m not trying to stitch you up. Please, just one.

Don’t forget to wear underwear.

Camilla, 24

@pearsparkle – Gallivants with Harriet, as we try to ignore the feral front right flip flops.

VICE: What’s your favourite part of your outfit?

Camilla: My belt. I got it at a market in Byron… So lame I know.

No! It’s hot. What’s your rising sign?

Leo lol.

Of course it is.

Of course it is!

Would you wear this fit outside of the festival?

I would, at night, like after work vibes. To the club or to the doof I think… I don’t know.

Henry, 23

@__silly__boy___ – Youth is fleeting, whale tails are forever.

VICE: What are you wearing today?

Henry: I’m wearing Sexiaz Lingerie… a hot pink singlet and a whale tail.

What made you wear this outfit?

Peer pressure.

Lmao. Do you think you look good?

Of course.

How does this fit, today, in this moment, make you feel?

Like I can do anything!

Highlight/lowlight of the festival?

Highlight would have to be when Mia poured a drink down my pants, and having a water fight at the front of the dance floor. Lowlight… The hill kinda sucks. Walking up and down it is a pain in the ass.

Yeah we walked like 17km yesterday from midnight ‘till 4am.

Fuck that haha.

Harry, 23

@v33.g33 – Is this… a JPG moment?

VICE: SO Cute. Please give me a rundown of what you’re wearing!

Harry: Essentially I’ve got these Piko jeans – they’re a Hawaiian surf brand, it’s really hard to find them but I found some deadstock ones. I’m obsessed with a baggy-pant-fun-moment. This top is just some shit off Depop that they sell as “JPG adjacent”. And they often look really busted, so I wasn’t expecting very much, but it came in the mail and I was like, “I… Am having a JPG moment.”

Stunning.

And this necklace is gender euphoria. It’s my housemate’s necklace. When I put this on, I AM the non-binary twink I was always meant to be. This necklace is everything.

These sunglasses are those shitty ones they always have at Lost and Found Market, those kinds of places all have them, I’m sure they’re from AliExpress or some shit. But I have fun with them.

Do you reckon you look good?

I bloody hope so.

What’s the most important thing for you when getting dressed at the festival?

I think a lot of it is… I’m just a self-conscious person. So it’s like, “am I gonna get judged for this”, like, “am I that doof bitch?”. But then again it’s so much fun to get dolled up and just be like “hello world, this is me”, so I guess it’s finding a balance between both.

You look truly amazing. Any advice for future style icons?

Yeah, bring a hairbrush. And bring hair clay, because this shit was fucked this morning. And no one has a blow dryer. Shit’s fucked.

Yeah, no one brought a generator to use one either. You could start a renegade salon next time?

I should.

We did want to set up a renegade tent. For ASMR though. Gay-SMR.

All images by Kallista Richards.

Follow Arielle on TikTok and Instagram.

Read more from VICE Australia.