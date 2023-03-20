Fit Check: Pitch Music And Arts 2023

Festival style is something indefinable… something intangible… something that is only developed under certain, specific conditions… Namely a bag hastily packed with a soup of items, garments and accessories pertaining to three loose variables: always wear, might wear, and would never wear but could come in handy who knows whatever I’ll just bring it.

Add to that something acquired from a mate or fished from of the depths of the dance floor that is now yours, copious amounts of dust and dirt, a big ostentatious jacket for the night time, and a stupid hat or adjacent accessory, and you have the necessary ingredients for a perfect party ensemble.

Festival style is throwing on a random assortment of the above based on what intuitively feels right. You’d likely never wear this particular combination of items in your regular life, but in this moment, you have reached self-actualisation.

But a great outfit isn’t really about the clothes. It’s about the people wearing them. This in mind, VICE took to the dust at Pitch Music and Arts to see who we could meet.

Halfqueen

Hello! Who are you?

My name is Halfqueen, and I’m a DJ from Aeoteroa. Period.

What is your bubble tea order?

I like a peach green tea, I don’t usually have the balls inside, but if I’m feeling a bit weird I’ll have a taro number with the pearls inside.

A classic. What’s been your highlight so far?

Probably right now, watching Major League DJs, I’ve been a fan of these guys for a while, and I feel like, if you have taste, you’re here right now. It’s evident, because there’s no doof sticks! And when I was playing last night, I was like, let me get rid of the doof sticks. Got rid of ‘em, then I was like, ok here we go! People have got taste.

Aaaah. I was thinking, like, something’s different about this crowd. That’s it. What’s your opinion of the doof sticks?

I don’t know, they’re kinda stupid. I can understand the purpose, to find your friends or whatever, but it’s blown out of proportion. Like, can you even dance? I saw Interplanetary Criminal last night, and it was like a Christmas show. You’re not even dancing, you’re just holding your fuckin’ stick! Sorry. I’m passionate.

No, I fully support this. Also, at the last stage, every single one was a joke about ketamine.

Like, we get it, you’re on drugs.

Charnie

VICE: What’s your occupation?

I work in marketing.

Is it your dream occupation?

I think I’m getting there, I think I’d love to do the more creative side of marketing.

In fashion? You’re certainly fashionable.

Fashion would be fun.

What’s the highlight of your outfit?

My bow ties in my hair, and my braids, and my red eyebrows.

What’s your favourite colour?

Purple!

Josh

VICE: Who are you?

I’m Josh Rudolf, from Maroubra.

What would you like to tell the world?

That love is love, baby.

What is your best advice for everybody?

Ok, here’s the thing. I’ve been debating all day. This used to be a bush doof. Now, it’s so commercialised, everybody’s walking around doing their whole photo thing, it’s not a bush doof any more, it’s all about the festival, and look! Generic! Scarf, sunnies, hat, scarf sunnies hat, no uniqueness at all. I wanted to get that out there.

Jo

VICE: What’s been the highlight of your day today?

Chilling at the tent and recouping, and coming down here when the sun has been coming up and coming down and coming up and coming down. It’s really cute.

Beautiful. What’s something you’d like to be illegal… maybe here… at Pitch specifically.

Gronks.

Anti-gronk commission.

People will have to fill in a survey… and they won’t know what it’s for. Not like when you do a test for ADHD, like yes or no, because gronks think they’re great, so they won’t know what the test is for.

Maybe a single question: Do you think you’re great?….

What’s your favourite meal? In the world?

I’m going to have to be really lame and say, my mum’s Fish in Lolo, which is like a fish curry soup, with coconut milk.

Nelly, once again <3

Nelly: Cockroach girl is back, scurrying along.

VICE: Have your views on cockroaches changed?

No, not at all… maybe just… more. Really into the flying ones these days…

Where did you get your outfit from? You look amazing today.

Bangkok, baby. I’m trying to wear everything that’s less than $2 right now.

What’s the grand total of your outfit?

$2.50?? I did steal two things, but…

That’s great. That’s zero dollars. What’s your bubble tea order?

Ohh. There was this crazy bubble tea in the city, it was called something like Paris 1954, and it had this smoky pearl milk tea. And I was trying to figure out what 1954 was, maybe like a war? And that’s why there was like… a smoky flavour.

Like from the barrel smoke or whatever?

Yeah… it’s giving… charred.

Caesar

Caesar: My name’s Caesar, I work in the bar, and I’m about to start.

VICE: When?

About one minute.

Oh Jesus. Let’s go. Tell me about your outfit.

I do One Piece Sundays, every time I go to a doof, I cosplay a pirate. At the moment it’s a flamingo, Donquixote Doflamingo, he’s a villain, bad guy, gets defeated, but he’s pretty cool.

Will you be adopting any of his personality traits today?

You don’t want me to. He’s pretty awful.

How would you rate this cosplay out of your other cosplays?

A ten. TEN!

Noah

My outfit – this Sexiaz ruched skirt I’m wearing, I bought with my hard-earned money. These sheer panties, I got given. The bra that I’m wearing is black vinyl, and it got given to me by a whore in a brothel. And the shoes I found in my house, and they were no one’s, so they’re mine now.

You look so sexi, how do you feel?

I feel really, really silly.

No!

No! Like silly in a great way. Like, the horny version of silly. Like, if I was a white girl I would be like “omggg I’m so sillyyy!!!”.

Shamillar

VICE: What’s your rising sign?

Virgo.

What’s the highlight of your outfit?

I think the little bra, and the little bow tie, tied on top.

Absolutely. Is that a DIY?

It’s a DIY…. And my bonnet! In my hair.

Plug it. Plug your brand.

Mlauzi guys, Mlauzi.

And what is your bubble tea order?

Taro, soy taro. Really basic, with pearls.

Goumar

VICE: Hello. Who are you? And what do you do?

I am Goumar. I am a DJ. Here to have fun though, here to vibe.

Is this your first Pitch?

Yes, first Pitch, it’s very exciting. A lot going on. But it’s fine.

What’s your favourite part about your outfit?

Honestly, the pink. Everyone at our campsite is rocking a bit of pink, so you can look around, and just spot them.

You don’t need a doof stick.

No, plus I’m tall as well.

What’s something that you want to be made illegal?

Ooooh. During a set, when people say “fuck yeah”. Get it outta here. No, no, fuck no, shut up, honestly.

Naomi [AKA Crybaby], Lexi [AKA Grits], Ruby Sofia

VICE: Ok. You all look too hot not to be artists. How would you describe your outfits in three words?

Lexi: Green, like a tree.

Crybaby: Comfortable and slutty.

Ruby Sofia: Very good to shake ass.

What has been your highlight of your day?

Lexi & Grits: Probably Crybaby’s set.

Crybaby: Probably my set.

Lauren

VICE: What’s your favourite part about your outfit today?

It feels both masc and femme and that makes me feel really comfortable.

And what are we wearing?

A Slam Ross and Sexiaz bikini, LA apparel basketball shorts, black Air Force 1s, Porter bum bag, Slam Ross cap… fully repping it.

What’s your favourite colour and why?

Blue. It makes me feel calm. I don’t know how to describe it. Like I’m in water, and I really like being in water.

What’s your favourite meal?

Probably… Lamb shank from Zam Zam’s

Garfie

VICE: How old are you?

None of your business.

Finally, the correct answer. What’s your bubble tea order?

I’m basic, I don’t want a little milk, but I love a fruity. I love a peach or lychee green tea, no sugar.

Any pearls?

DOUBLE PEARLS.

What’s your favourite part of your outfit?

MY GODDAMN MOON BOOTS!

Photos by Kallista Richards.

