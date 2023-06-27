Fit Check: We Went to Sydney’s Second Largest Furry Convention

According to my various sources on the internet, the origin of the Furry occurred sometime in the 1980s, when science fiction began delving into the anthropomorphic. Since then, they’ve coalesced across the world in convention sized spaces, dressed in oversized fur suits and embodying ultra-specific persona’s (or fursona’s as they call them) that nod to their own self-image.

Sydney’s Awrawra convention is Australia’s second largest – and I get the impression that in the past they’ve been quite cagey about media presence. For the furry is often misunderstood. According to them, no, it isn’t something sexual (maybe for some people it is), it’s a small community of friends inebriated by art, creativity and roleplay that finds itselves on the outer of mainstream interests.

And they’re actually really sweet, careening around in a space they tout as a peaceful recluse for the LGBTQ+ community or the neurodivergent.

So we thought we’d head along and take some pictures of the suits, most of which span upwards of a few thousand dollars. It seems furries also make bank.

​Furries at Awrawra convention in Sydney.

