This VICE Editor Favorite Fitbit Is 19% Off for Prime Day

Fitness trackers are so much more than a digital watch. They can track your steps, record your workouts, and even monitor your sleep patterns. We all could use a bit of help when it comes to our health, and the most tech savvy way of doing so is with one of these modern marvels slapped on the ‘ol wrist. Lucky for you, one of our favorite budget picks—the Fitbit Inspire 2—is going Amazon: for 19% off in honor of Prime Day right now.

To be as precise as possible, the discount is only for the colors “Lunar White” and “Desert Rose,” but we’re not mad about it, because those hues slap. The Inspire 2’s features include tracking steps, workouts, distance, hourly activity, REM sleep, heart rate, and calories burned. You won’t need to worry about the Inspire 2 dying on you mid-workout or while taking an especially long weekend lie-in: The Inspire 2 has a 10-day battery life, water-resistance up to 50 meters, and smartphone app notifications via Bluetooth. One of our writers loves the Inspire 2’s no-fuss simplicity and regularly uses it to run. “I ran a race with various routes that I knew the exact mileage of, and upon checking my tracked miles through the watch and downloadable app, I found that it was very precise.”

It has a 4.4 star average and over 11,000 reviews on Amazon with many reviewers saying it’s a bang for your buck. It’s unknown how much longer it will remain 19% off, so sprint to throw this sucker in your virtual shopping cart.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is available on Amazon.

