Five Healthcare Organizations Trump Wouldn’t Want You Supporting

Remember when the person you had to most avoid talking to your coworkers about was Colin Kaepernick? Well, those days are clearly over. We’ve had almost a month now to process the truly bizarre fact that Donald J. Trump has been elected President of the United States. That fact means a lot of different things to a lot of different people—some good, some bad, some crazy. Personally, I have neither the energy nor the allotted word count to begin to tell you what it means to me. You’ve already had your fill of think pieces, lengthy Facebook statuses, and office debates anyway, I imagine. What you’ll find here is just as important, though.



As we’ve discussed already, if the president-elect stays true to his expressed idea that free market reforms are “much needed” in the healthcare industry, the results could prove disastrous. Millions of previously insured people will be left without healthcare, or at the very least, have concerns about their coverage.



Instead of arguing with your peers on Facebook, or debating your colleagues at work—if you’re one of those concerned citizens, it might behoove you to skip all of that and create the change you’d like to see by supporting and promoting some active healthcare foundations and organizations. These are the five that stood out to me:



Reproductive Health Access Project



Many experts have concluded that repealing or, in certain ways, reforming the Affordable Care Act in the spirit of free market reform could disproportionately affect women. The public’s outpouring of support for Planned Parenthood post-election is comforting, but we’re going to need to spread the wealth, since Trump’s plan would give insurers the power to axe birth control and prenatal care from healthcare plans. RHAP’s mission to “work directly with primary care providers, helping them integrate abortion, contraception, and miscarriage management into their practices,” would help women under these circumstances.

National Women’s Health Network

Keeping with the aim to support women’s health (it affects men too), the National Women’s Health Network is another organization worthy of your support. While RHAP does admirable work within the actual offices primary care providers, NWHN advocates for women’s health by employing policy analysis as a tool for a more base level change. Basically, the National Women’s Health Network is a part of the grassroots movement that makes the work of Planned Parenthood and the Reproductive Health Access Project possible.

Guttmacher Institute

As a groundbreaking research institute, disseminating data on abortion, HIV and STDs, and teen pregnancy, the Guttmacher Institute is an integral resource for any health activist or organization looking to make a difference in Trump’s America. Their work in providing “high quality research” for “evidence-based advocacy” is necessary for the aforementioned organizations to do what they do.

Family Reach Foundation



According to the Congressional Budget Office, 22 million previously insured people would lose their health insurance if Obamacare were to ever be dismantled. Many of those people are the same hard-working, middle class families that our now billionaire president-elect pandered to for 18 or so months. The FRF could help these families—specifically those battling cancer—tremendously with their mission to “provide financial relief and heartfelt support to families fighting cancer and to promote awareness and education of this serious unmet need.” Through an indiscriminate grant program, Family Reach has helped these families fighting cancer by outright paying for “essential expenses, such as transportation, medical bills, and rent.”



NeedyMeds.org



Trump says he wants to the keep Obamacare’s policy of allowing those 26 and under to stay covered by their parents’ plan, but nothing is set in stone. And while the ‘catastrophic’ level still being offered to young adults during open enrollment will take us through 2017, the future is uncertain for anyone who needs prescription drugs for a chronic condition. NeedyMeds.org offers direct help in facilitating access to assistance programs, free and low-cost clinics, and drug discount coupons. These tools will be especially necessary for the 20-something jobless college grad who was just kicked off his or her parents’ health insurance.