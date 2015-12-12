VICE
Five Leaves Bloody Mary Recipe

By

Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces|60 vodka
4 ounces|125 ml Sacramento tomato juice
1 bar-spoon fresh horseradish
1 pinch celery salt
1 pinch celery seed
¼ ounce|7 ml lemon juice
4 dashes Tabasco sauce
2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
lemon wedge, for garnish
green olive, for garnish
cornichon, for garnish
freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients over ice into a mixing glass and stir.
  2. Garnish with a lemon wedge, green olive, cornichon, and freshly cracked black pepper. Enjoy.

From How-To: Make Brunch with Ken Addington

