Five Leaves Bloody Mary Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 2 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
2 ounces|60 vodka
4 ounces|125 ml Sacramento tomato juice
1 bar-spoon fresh horseradish
1 pinch celery salt
1 pinch celery seed
¼ ounce|7 ml lemon juice
4 dashes Tabasco sauce
2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
lemon wedge, for garnish
green olive, for garnish
cornichon, for garnish
freshly cracked black pepper
Directions
- Combine all ingredients over ice into a mixing glass and stir.
- Garnish with a lemon wedge, green olive, cornichon, and freshly cracked black pepper. Enjoy.
From How-To: Make Brunch with Ken Addington
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.