Five Leaves Bloody Mary Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

2 ounces|60 vodka

4 ounces|125 ml Sacramento tomato juice

1 bar-spoon fresh horseradish

1 pinch celery salt

1 pinch celery seed

¼ ounce|7 ml lemon juice

4 dashes Tabasco sauce

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

lemon wedge, for garnish

green olive, for garnish

cornichon, for garnish

freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

Combine all ingredients over ice into a mixing glass and stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge, green olive, cornichon, and freshly cracked black pepper. Enjoy.

