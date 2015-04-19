Five Minutes of Absurd Kevin Love Outlet Passes

One of the intriguing things about the deal that brought Kevin Love to the Cavaliers was the possibility of Love and LeBron James working in transition. Mostly because Kevin Love can turn pretty much any possession into a fast break with his uncanny knack for firing off perfectly-placed long-range passes where LeBron could do, like, summersaulting dunks and stuff.

Now that the regular season is over, someone compiled a highlight reel of Love’s outlet passes and it’s mesmerizing. As soon as he gets his fingertips on the ball he already knows where he’s going with the ball and hits his man in stride like a quarterback. There are no summersaulting dunks, and the Love-LeBron relationship has been a little…weird, but this is a super way to spend five minutes drinking coffee on a Sunday morning as you wait for tip-off against the Celtics.

[Reddit]