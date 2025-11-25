5 Must-See WWE WarGames Matches

It’s that time of year again. A Thanksgiving tradition spanning generations is just around the corner — WWE Survivor Series. In 2022, WWE introduced the WarGames stipulation as part of Survivor Series. They purchased the rights to ‘War Games’ from WCW in 2001, and NXT has been using it since 2017.

However, it didn’t make its main roster debut until much, much later. Today, we’re revisiting WWE’s WarGames matches, and which ones you have to check out ahead of the Premium Live Event this weekend.

Videos by VICE

1. Team Rhea vs. Team Shayna — NXT TakeOver WarGames 2019)

WWE

This match is incredibly sentimental to me in terms of what it meant for the women of WWE. The women of NXT made history at NXT TakeOver WarGames 2019 with the first-ever women’s WarGames match. And they definitely gave it their all.

This match nearly made Dakota Kai, who turned heel, attacking Tegan Nox and leaving her team at a 4-2 disadvantage. It would also solidify Rhea Ripley as a rising megastar within WWE’s ranks. Candice LeRae is also a standout in these matches. Whenever she gets the opportunity to be violent and channel her indie days, I shed a tear.

This match truly stands the test of time and was one of the last shining moments of the “old” NXT. It’s still crazy to me that it took two years after bringing WarGames to NXT to have a women’s match, but man, what a debut.

2. Undisputed Era vs. SAniTY vs. Roderick Strong & AOP — NXT Takeover wargames 2017

This was the first year that WWE played with the WarGames setting. It may not have been the traditional four-on-four match, but it was different. I feel this match really made Adam Cole as a main event caliber talent, and everyone came out of it looking better than they did when they entered it. The three teams represented here have drastically different styles but they clashed so perfectly. It’s violent, chaotic; a real spot fest.

One moment in particular that always stands out from this match is Dain using a chain to lock the cage and then swallowing the key (in kayfabe).

I do have to say I prefer the traditional WarGames style, as this is just a bit too much for me, but it worked for them.

3. The bloodline vs. brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens — Survivor Series: WarGames 2022

WWE

I couldn’t make this list and not include this match. Although The Bloodline storyline really overstayed its welcome there were so many bright spots during their peak. One of those was Sami Zayn turning on his best friend, Kevin Owens. The Brawling Brutes were sort of just there for the manpower and didn’t really contribute to the overarching story, but they played their roles well.

The tension between Sami and the Usos, Kevin thinking he had the match won but Sami grabbing the hand of the official to stop the count… it was all just perfectly done. This is one of those matches that I always go back to whenever I feel burnt out with wrestling. It reminds me of why I love professional wrestling so much.

4. Team NXT 2.0 vs. Team Black and Gold — NXT WarGames 2021

WWE

The face-off of two eras. The old guard vs the new guard — who will come out on top? It was a very compelling storyline heading into WarGames, as a lot was about to change for the developmental brand. Some of the faces that helped carry the black and gold brand — Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne — faced off against the fresh-faced Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller.

It was also, at the time, Gargano’s NXT swan song. What a way to go out. He’d soon part ways with the company, eventually returning to the main roster where he’s been since.

5. damage ctrl vs team Becky — survivor series: WarGames 2023

WWE

Between all the star power in this match and the storytelling, it created a recipe for one of the greatest women’s WarGames matches ever. Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Shotzi) took on Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka). Flair and Lynch — who have a long, complicated history — were forced to work on the same team and it was such a great added layer. It also began the downfall of Damage CTRL with Bayley taking the loss for her team. She eventually turned on the rest of the group and became her beloved babyface self again.

Something that always sticks out to me in this match is how high-risk IYO loves to be. I think we’ll always remember that first trash can spot, really solidifying her as the Queen of women’s WarGames.

VICE will have live coverage for Survivor Series: WarGames next week, so be sure to check back here for all the latest.