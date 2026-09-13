Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite Collab Reportedly Confirmed for Fortnitemares 2026

According to a major datamine leak, a Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite collab has been confirmed and is coming to the game soon. If accurate, the FNAF Fortnite crossover will be featured during this year’s Fortnitemares 2026 event, which begins on October 1.

FNAF Fortnite Collab Reportedly Coming in October 2026

Screenshot: Epic Games, Scott Cawthon

A Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite collab has reportedly been confirmed for Fortnitemares 2026. The latest leak comes from popular dataminer SamLeakss, who shared the surprising report in a series of posts on X: “Five Nights at Freddy’s x Fortnite – This Halloween. Fully Confirmed.”

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According to SamLeakss, several FNAF files and related quests were discovered in the latest Rocket League update. The dataminer specifically shared the following information found in the files: “Haunted Hallows 2026: Five Nights at Freddy’s. Also includes an ‘I Always Come Back’ Player Title.”

Screenshot: X @SamLeakss

While SamLeakss did not provide any additional details, the leaker seemed confident that a Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite collab is planned for Fortnitemares 2026. I mean, he went as far as saying “fully confirmed.” Given SamLeakss’ lengthy history of accurate leaks, particularly during Fortnitemares 2025, it seems likely that FNAF will finally be coming to Fortnite next month.

When Is Five Nights at Freddy’s Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

If the leak is accurate, the Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite collab could be released as early as October 1. According to Fortnite’s , Fortnitemares 2026 is expected to run from October 1 through October 31. Therefore, October 1 is the earliest date on which the FNAF crossover could arrive in the battle royale.

That said, Epic Games typically releases its Halloween-themed collaborations gradually throughout Fortnitemares. Even if a Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite crossover is planned, fans may have to wait a little longer before it fully launches. However, given how massive FNAF has become, it could easily be one of the headlining collaborations for this year’s Halloween event.

At this point, though, the Fortnite crossover is still technically speculation. The files only appear to confirm that Five Nights at Freddy’s content will be included in Rocket League’s Haunted Hallows 2026 event. However, given SamLeakss’ reputation and the confidence expressed by several dataminers, it seems increasingly likely that the two iconic franchises will finally cross over during Fortnitemares 2026.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Interestingly, players have already discovered a location on the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map that they believe could be inspired by Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. I have to admit, the building looks incredibly similar to the iconic FNAF restaurant. All I know is, if we do get a Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite crossover, can we please get a “Join Us for a Bite” emote?