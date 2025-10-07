Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite Collaboration Gets Disappointing Update

A new report spells potentially bad news for a Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite collaboration. According to the source, the creator of FNAF might not have an interest in working with other companies, such as Epic Games, anytime soon.

FNAF Fortnite Collaboration May Not Be Happening Anytime Soon

Screenshot: Scott Cawthon, Epic Games

At a recent event, Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon may have thrown water on collaborating with other games. The exchange was posted on X by popular Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR. “If you want your property treated right, you go with BeHaviour, you go to Dead By Daylight. There are other games out there. Some people will throw a lot of money at you to be in their game… no, just go onto Dead By Daylight.”

Although it should be pointed out, there is a bit of confusion around the quote from Cawthon. Initially, many took his statement to be referencing bigger games like Fortnite. Making the situation worse is a shortened version of the quote that originally made the rounds on sites like Twitter and Reddit.

Some argue that Scott Cawthon’s statement was more of a recommendation of Dead by Daylight to other licensors because they treated the Five Nights at Freddy’s IP respectfully.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

Still, this didn’t stop many online from speculating that Cawthon may view Fortnite as one of those games that “throw a lot of money at you.” But at this point, that is just pure speculation. Most of this seems to be fueled by the surprising fact that a FNAF Fortnite collaboration still doesn’t exist, despite both games being a decade old now.

Regardless, it seems like Fortnite fans will be waiting a long time before we ever see Freddy Fazbear in the online shooter.

Fortnite Players Really Want Five Nights at Freddy’s Skins

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

Most of the drama surrounding the recent Scott Cawthon quote can actually be tied back to last year. In an August 2024 post on X, the creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s teased an upcoming collaboration with an unnamed game. “Keep an eye on someone’s account today. Hmmm.” This, of course, led many Fortnite fans to believe Cawthon was talking about the Epic Games battle royale.

However, disappointment immediately set in when a Five Nights at Freddy’s Dead by Daylight crossover was announced instead. Some fans were, of course, extremely let down by the news. “This ruined my day for real,” an X user wrote at the time.

While players were disappointed it wasn’t a Fortnite event, many actually supported the Dead by Daylight crossover. Even hardcore Fortnite fans admitted that FNAF actually made more sense to team up with Behaviour Interactive’s multiplayer title.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

So is a Five Nights at Freddy’s Fortnite collaboration really never going to happen? Not necessarily. The latest quote by Scott Cawthon doesn’t actually mention Epic Games. Plus, we don’t really know what kind of discussions have gone on behind the scenes between the two.

There might be other reasons we haven’t seen a FNAF Fortnite crossover yet as well. Even if it is surprising, the two franchises haven’t collaborated yet. Unfortunately, it won’t be happening anytime soon. The Fortnitemares 2025 lineup has been leaked, and it sadly does not include Freddy Fazbear.