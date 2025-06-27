‘Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic’ Brings Horror to the Forefront for a New Era of Scares (Review)

The first question I have to ask is this. When was the last time we spent five nights at Freddy’s? After becoming a little more than obsessed with the franchise during the COVID lockdown, I was shocked to see that Five Nights at Freddy’s was still as big as it was. Seeing the teaser trailer for Security Breach convinced me that it was time to get a PlayStation 5, and I played through all of the mainline games in anticipation of that one. While the neon color palette and new cast of characters were interesting, it felt… different. Like something was missing. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic fixes a lot of the issues I had with Security Breach, while also dumping a ton of additional lore into the overstuffed story. It’s short, it’s sweet, and most importantly? It’s a little bit scary again.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Strong Art Direction and Much Better Performance Than Previous Games Make ‘Five nights at freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic’ a Joy To Play.

While I grew to appreciate the ray-traced and candy-colored world of Security Breach, stepping back into the gritty, dark, and dank world of Secret of the Mimic felt like I was coming home. As Arnold, an underpaid, underappreciated, and overworked technician working for Fazbear Entertainment, INC., it was immediately a different vibe. Rather than playing as a lost child, Arnold is an actual adult. Or relying on a vast assortment of gadgets to make our way through Murray’s Costume Manor. This semi-linear, yet sprawling center is filled with creepy ’70s-era mascot costumes. Precursors to the animatronics that we know and love.

Familiar characters like William Afton and even Fredrick Fazbear himself are nowhere to be found. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic serves as an origin story of sorts. Allowing players to get introduced to the start of what would become one of the most iconic costumed creepshows of all time. After spending so much time with Freddy and friends, I’ve learned what they were capable of. Playing through subsequent games in the series became easier. Much like the introduction of Springtrap in FNAF 3, I had to learn everything all over again.

Without Knowing What These Mascots Could Do, ‘Secret of the Mimic’ Felt Much Creepier Than I Anticipated

These animatronics, while being the first drafts for some of the most iconic masked faces in the franchise, are creepy as hell. Regular Chica? Not horrifyingly intimidating, until she jumpscares you. Party Time Chica from Secret of the Mimic? Trapped in that weird, uncanny valley of fear and design oversights. Oversized and overstuffed, this ’70s edition of the popular bird gave me the creeps. It doesn’t help that all you hear is the semi-muffled sound of her roller skates as she patrols the halls. Secret of the Mimic, much like Security Breach before it, takes place within a fully explorable location. No longer confined to the office, balancing power between nightly shifts in the pizzaplex, I’m happy that SotM ramped up the horror aspects tremendously.

The fantastic visual design and excellent audio design make this almost immediately noticeable. If you have the opportunity to do so, play through this one with a pair of headphones on. You’ll thank me later. Subtle sounds, scattered throughout the Costume Manor, make every bump feel like it could be the last I would ever hear. For a game targeted primarily to the YA audience? Secret of the Mimic pulls more from Outlast and Amnesia in this aspect than I may have originally anticipated. But that’s what we’ve been waiting for all these years. Traditional horror in a non-traditional format.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Arnold Doesn’t Have Access To Many Gadgets, and the Data Diver Is Our Best Friend in This Adventure.

One of my biggest complaints about Security Breach was the number of gadgets that Gregory had. A camera, a watch, a flashlight, and just about everything in between. It made navigating through a neon-drenched world a little too easy, and Secret of the Mimic does away with that. Arnold is equipped with a Data Driver tool and… well, that’s it. No flashlights, no special gadgets to fight back the animatronics. It’s just up to us, the defenseless protagonist, to sneak our way through the world of Secret of the Mimic and do our best to survive.

Thankfully, the layout of the Manor, alongside the way that the Data Diver is implemented, is fantastically done. Each part of Murray’s Costume Manor is locked behind a particular Security clearance. If we’re hoping to breach through these, we need to upgrade our Data Diver to the proper clearance. It sounds simple enough. But trying to get there and make this happen without getting grabbed by a roaming creature isn’t quite as easy as you may anticipate.

‘Secret of the Mimic’ May Be the First ‘FNAF’ Game You Don’t Need To Watch a Deep Dive About

Look, I know that Five Nights at Freddy’s is a series typically aimed toward younger players. But, with 10 years of lore, games, movies, books, graphic novels, and so much more, the lore can get slightly confusing. Secret of the Mimic may be the first game in the franchise that you won’t need to dive deep into the darkest recesses of the internet to learn the intentions behind the actions, as Steel Wool has delivered a cohesive, easy-to-understand plot. But if you’re hoping to learn more, there are always other options. Especially for fans who want a breezy read. Just like Into the Pit, some of the best FNAF gameplay is inspired by the novelizations.

Secret of the Mimic pulls from the Tales of the Pizzaplex series. While you don’t need to read through these graphic novels to fully grasp the story being told here, it seems like some of the best lore and worldbuilding is happening outside of the games. That being said, there are some lore drops in the graphic novels and books that make some of the endings make more sense. But we can pretend I didn’t say that.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

After Playing ‘Security Breach’ at Launch on PlayStation 5, ‘five nights at freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic’ Is an Incredible Step Forward

Performance. The current generation of consoles was said to deliver untold power and performance. But we’ve learned that isn’t always the case. After revisiting Security Breach to play through the RUIN DLC after it dropped in 2023, I forgot how rocky things could get in that game. Playing on a base PlayStation 5, Secret of the Mimic performed much better than I expected. Running at a seemingly 60FPS cap, there was a fair bit of fluctuation, depending on the area that I was in. Running the game non-stop, I experienced no crashes during my roughly 7 hours of playing from start and obtaining two endings.

One glitch that I did encounter, however, was that specific animatronics could sometimes get caught on the geometry of a level. Outside of ruining the tension of one of the boss fights, I couldn’t have been happier with how much Steel Wool has improved the general performance of the game. Secret of the Mimic is a much smaller game overall than Security Breach was, but they learned a lot of lessons in between titles, it seems.

I Do Hope That Further Refinements to Gameplay Are Made for Future ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Games, However

My time spent with Secret of the Mimic left me optimistic for the future of the franchise. Seeing the pivot back to the general horror baseline, alongside the optimization efforts, has me eager to see what Steel Wool will be cooking up next. That being said, I do hope that we see some additional features added to future titles in the franchise. Some of the best parts of Security Breach were the sections that seemed to emulate the original titles.

Hurriedly rushing between cameras to keep an onslaught of angry animatronics from ripping you apart. While the initial fatigue of the same game over and over again was real, I would love to see some of the original series sneak back into these new entries. As long as they don’t feel forced, I mean. Fan service is one thing, but Help Wanted pulled it off extraordinarily well. I would love to see it return in the mainline franchise once more.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

At the End of the Day, ‘Secret of the Mimic’ Is a Strong, Upward Turn for the Franchise

While part of me craves a more traditional FNAF experience, Steel Wool has stepped up their game. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic may be one of my favorite entries in the franchise thus far. Coming from someone who played Security Breach at launch and figured the franchise was DOA after that? I’m glad to see how much better things have gotten over the years. While there’s still some work to be done to make these free-roam experiences the best they can be, SotM is an excellent first step.

Steel Wool has proved to me that they genuinely care about the franchise. It isn’t about making a quick buck. It’s about evolving a franchise that fans have known and loved for years into something bigger and better. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Five Nights at Freddy’s fan from day one or someone eager to get into the series. Secret of the Mimic is one you don’t want to miss. Pro tip? Run the ending twice, remember about the grayed-out option on the H.E.L.P.E.R. screen. You’ll thank me later.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic is available now on PC and PlayStation 5. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on the base model PlayStation 5.