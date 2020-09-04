Five People, Including Two Teens, Found Dead in Home After a Shooting Near Toronto

Five people, including two teenagers, were found dead in a home in Oshawa, a city about 60 kilometres east of Toronto, early Friday morning, following a shooting.

The alleged suspect is believed to be among the dead.

Durham Regional Police Service responded to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Police arrived to hear gunshots and made a “grisly discovery,” Const. George Tudos told reporters, as reported by CP24.

They located five bodies—three adults and two kids in their early teens. One of the dead was female.

Another woman was injured by a gunshot wound and taken to hospital with non- life-threatening injuries.

“It was a chaotic scene,” Tudos said.

He said the community is not believed to be in any danger.

Tudos said homicide investigators will be processing the scene further, including whether or not a white pickup truck parked on the street overnight is connected to the case.

A neighbour told CP24 a couple of teachers with four kids had lived in the house for more than 20 years.

