‘F**k AI’: This Adult Game Developer Is Creating a Game OpenAI Could Never Make

As a games journalist reporting on adult games, I’m drawn to 18+ titles with interesting art styles. It’s not enough to create a game with curvy characters and big dicks. Show me a visual novel with style, passion, and an interesting aesthetic. Give me an open-world game with unique monster girls. Throw a giant woman in there. I love covering adult games that stand out, that do something differently, or clearly have a passionate team working behind the scenes.

Unfortunately, it’s getting harder to find these games. The advent of AI art means more and more 18+ titles are using AI-generated assets. This is nothing short of disappointing. When I stumbled across a Crusader Kings 3 futanari mod last week, I was incredibly excited to try the 18+ addition to the game. It practically offered a futa total conversion mod for Paradox Interactive’s grand strategy sim. Then, I discovered the mod uses AI-generated artwork, and my interest sank. Many of my fans on Bluesky and Discord were crushed to learn about the AI art use, wishing the mod used hand-drawn assets instead.

So, naturally, when I saw a post titled “Fuck AI” on Reddit’s r/lewdgames, I was immediately intrigued. I uncensored the art within the post, and I was blown away. The pixel art animation shared by the developer is nothing short of incredible, especially for something done completely by hand.

‘Sloppy Fields’, the anti-AI porn game

Screenshot: PixelPanzone

Uploaded by developer PixelPanzone, r/lewdgames’ “Fuck AI” post shows a pixel animation of a busty bunny girl sucking a man’s dick. Her breasts bounce up and down as she gives head, lifting her hips with each suck, all while the man receiving oral sex winces pleasurably. “Fuck AI: I’m making a completely hand drawn pixel farming game,” the post’s full title reads.

Fuck AI, indeed. Why jerk off to computer-generated art assets when porn by real humans is so much hotter?

PixelPanzone’s animation is part of an upcoming game called Sloppy Fields. Billed as a “cozy tycoon farming game” with “a field full of horny creatures,” the game features gorgeously animated pixel monster girls that require “manutention” (read: sex) for improved productivity. The game’s free demo, available on itch.io, currently features a wolf girl named Kira and the aforementioned bunny girl, Daisy. Mouse, frog, and hog girls are all planned in the future.

Personally, I’m a big fan of the previewed Kira animation on the game’s itch.io page. In it, the player character Nico engages in an intense mating press session while Kira digs into his rear with her claws. It’s an aggressive and passionate scene, and the way Kira’s orifices are rendered is impressive in their shine and detail. PixelPanzone clearly knows what he’s doing. Which is likely why he has such a deep disdain for AI.

“Wishlist on Steam or Miyazaki will come to your room while you sleep and force you to learn how to draw,” PixelPanzone joked on Reddit. That comment alone received 111 upvotes. The developer went on to explain his stance on AI, noting that the real problem with the technology is its overuse at the expense of artists.

“Nothing wrong with the tech ‘by itself’ (outside of the environmental issues), but when it became a way to substitute creatives instead of removing the most boring and uncreative parts of development, it became the worst thing it could have,” PixelPanzone wrote in a comment thread. “When 99% of the stuff you’ll see on the feed will be unsoulful crap that always looks the same maybe you’ll realize that having a tech that is able to produce infinite trash at the speed of light just to get a quick buck wasn’t exactly a great idea.”

A machine can’t be horny. But I can

Damn, this PixelPanzone guy? Based as fuck. More importantly, I’m inclined to agree with him. I’ve seen a lot of adult content created by AI, and it lacks the erotic spark seen in art created by real, flesh-and-blood humans.

When I was first becoming an erotica writer, I learned a valuable lesson. The best erotica needs to be arousing to its writer first. If you aren’t feeling a little hot under the collar from your own work, then your writing is less likely to turn on others as well.

This same idea is true for all forms of adult art. When an NSFW animator, modeler, illustrator, or pixel artist gets to work on a lewd image, they end up placing their erotic gaze into the content they’re designing. They create a character, pose, scene, or such in order to arouse others. In other words, when these artists try to make things “feel” sexy, they tend to appeal to their own sexual barometer to figure out what is or isn’t arousing. Everyone has a different idea of what that means. But part of the charm of lewd art is seeing the tiny details an adult artist chooses to focus on.

Screenshot: PixelPanzone

One artist might be drawn to thick, curvy hips. Another might enjoy soft tummies. For a third, perky tits and petite figures may be their kink. The list goes on. Thick thighs. Bouncing butts. Unique sex positions. Bondage-like clothing. Fangs. Monster girls. Hot, warm, dripping saliva for an oral fixation. Every artist has a different focal point, and as a result, every adult creator puts a little piece of themselves in their adult artwork. Even commissioned artwork tends to have small telltale signs — tiny indicators of the creator’s perspective and interests. That’s because the kinks, fetishes, and body parts we focus on end up working their way consciously (and subconsciously) into our art. It’s why every adult artist has a different erotic gaze, not just a unique style. Pull two futa artists into a room and compare their work; you’ll see what I mean.

This is what PixelPanzone means about AI being “unsoulful.” If Stable Diffusion is told to create an anime girl with a dripping wet tongue, the AI art generator can create an estimation of the adult artwork it’s trained on and spit out a facsimile of a good oral fixation piece. But Stable Diffusion is not a 30-something artist with a wife, two cats, rent to pay, and a knack for drawing tongues because of her spit kink. The latter will always put some aspect of her heart and soul into her fetish art, even if she’s drawing a run-of-the-mill commission. Why? Because she has a kink. Because she has a sexual gaze. And she’s built up the skills to draw and represent her fetish in her art, resulting in improved focus around spit and tongues.

Stable Diffusion is incapable of being “into a kink.” It’s a machine. This makes AI art infinitely less sexy to look at and enjoy — and a blight on the adult game development community. Trust me, no one wants to fap to slop from the slop machine. It’s boring, dull, and lacks the erotic focus of a real human’s gaze.

‘Sloppy Fields’ Is Not An Outlier. The People Crave Real Art

Screenshot: PixelPanzone

It seems Redditors agree with PixelPanzone on AI slop in porn games. I originally found his anti-AI Sloppy Fields post because I sorted through the top submissions for the week on r/lewdgames. That’s when I found the “Fuck AI” post leading for the past seven days, with over 4,400 upvotes from Redditors.

In fact, as of this article’s publication, PixelPanzone’s anti-AI submission is one of the top 20 posts ever submitted in r/lewdgames’ history. I think it’s obvious that NSFW gamers want soulless, lifeless AI out of pornography. Bring on the real art from real artists. It’s hotter, and it helps support the adult creators in the lewd gaming community. After all, they need to pay the bills, too!

Lest you forget, porn games are not light work. What PixelPanzone is doing requires intense dedication, and so creators like him deserve our respect. According to one Reddit comment, Sloppy Fields’ pixel animations take “12-20 hours,” depending on the complexity of the scene in question. In one case, PixelPanzone needed 30 hours to finish a scene. “It’s not that hard,” he said, “but it takes a lot of patience.” If you respect that dedication, then vote with your wallet. I know I will.