FKA twigs’ “Glass & Patron” is Her Most Thrillingly Macabre Video Yet

Is anyone else on FKA twigs’ level? Her latest music video “Glass & Patron” proves that we are in the presence of one of contemporary music’s most extraordinary visionaries. The video was directed by twigs herself, and debuted at the YouTube Music Award. It begins with her rubbing her (incredibly pregnant) belly, before she “gives birth” to a troupe of vogue dancers. Then, we’re transported to a metallic runway in the middle of some mist-shrouded forest, where twigs takes the rapid-fire hand gestures and back-breaking arches of vogue dancing, placing them in a thrillingly macabre new setting. “Glass & Patron” was previously teased in #throughglass, FKA twigs’ short film for Google Glass. Pitchfork reports that it will also be included in her new EP (!), to be released later this year.

