FKA twigs Is Curating a Halloween Inspired Art Exhibition

​It turns out that the mysterious casting call​ launched by FKA twigs last month is for a “”Halloween-themed art exhibition” that she will curate.

Dazed​ is reporting that the singer will curate a show called “Rooms” as part of the of The Veuve Clicquot Widow Series. The show will feature the performers chosen from the August casting call.

Last month the singer took to Instagram to say that she was “looking for performers of all genres to audition for a project i’m making in London this October” and that “all performers must be based or be able to work in the UK,” and that “no talent or style is too extreme”!

The event runs in London October 26- 28.