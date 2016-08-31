Has FKA twigs Created the Boldest Live Show in the World Right Now?

In music, there are live shows and then there are live shows. As in, some artists use the stage to perform a few of their best tracks, whereas others use the stage as if it’s a metaphorical canvas, transforming it into the aesthetic incarnation of their music, investing fully in the visceral power of performance and making the little hairs on your arm stand up on end with what you’re actually witnessing. FKA twigs is in the second category, obviously, but not only are her shows sick to watch, they’re also unlike anything that’s going on in the world right now. If you’ve seen her live, you’ll know exactly what I’m chatting about.

Earlier this year in July, she headlined the final night of Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. The performance—titled ‘Radiant Me²—was over an hour long, and it had some of the boldest choreography and creative direction this side of Kate Bush and Björk. In the performance, twigs performs a bunch of her classics, including “Two Weeks,” “Water Me,” “Glass & Patron,” “Pendulum,” alongside some new songs, and spent a lot of time being flanked by beautiful dancers, voguing like her life depended on it and singing her brain-spinning falsetto into the mic. There was also hands. Lots of giant hands. Everywhere.

Luckily, the show has just been made available to stream, so watch it for yourself below: