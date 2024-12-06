Flavor Flav Says He Was Kicked Out of the Rockefeller Tree Lighting

Flavor Flav has a bone to pick with NBC. The Public Enemy rapper says that the network kicked him out of their 2024 Rockefeller Tree Lighting ceremony, which was televised nationally.

On Dec. 4, Flav was one of several celebrities to attend the big Kelly Clarkson-hosted event, alongside other artists such as Jennifer Hudson and the Backstreet Boys. Flav was eager to see the Backstreet Boys perform, but he says security removed him from the event before they took the stage.

Videos by VICE

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Flavor Flav shared his side of the story, stating that he was invited to the event and was on his way to meet the Backstreet Boys when he was confronted by security personnel. “Security came up to me and says NBC does not want me in this area and I need to leave,” he explained.

“Their social media woman came up and asked to capture social content,” he continued, then confessing that the experience made him feel “weird.” Ultimately, Flav was asked to leave the televised event, which he did, but not without questions lingering.

“What did I ever do to NBC or anyone,” he questioned. “All l ever do is try to spread joy and love. And I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics.” Flav is referring to his involvement with the men’s and women’s U.S. Water Polo teams, with whom he has a five-year sponsorship deal.

At this time, NBC does not appear to have responded to Flavor Flav’s claims.