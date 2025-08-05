Flavor Flav Opens Up About His Time at Culinary School Before Rap

Every big artist has their stories before they give their lives to making music. Little odd jobs that inform their experiences on records. Through these moments, we get a glimpse at the kind of people they are. For Flavor Flav, it feels like he’s been hip-hop hype man for an eternity now. It can be hard to imagine him as anything else. However, before he was amping up Chuck D on Public Enemy records, he was putting his apron on and cooking for the community.

In an interview with Stereogum, Flav reflects on his time in culinary school in the late ’70s. It’s not your typical sous chef aspirations though. Instead, he worked in a way that would directly impact and help communities. “I went to culinary school back in the day, and I got a certificate for institutional cooking,” he explains. “Institutional cooking is when you make stuff like pans of rice, pilaf, fettuccine alfredo, and crepes for 400 people at a time.”

Flavor Flav ReFlects On His Culinary Days, Reveals His Strange go-To Dishes

Anyone who cooks on a consistent basis certainly has a go-to meal. This has to be the case for Flav if he was cooking for a bunch of people at once. What’s a food that has stuck with him over all the years? His plain answer is soup, nourishing and deep with flavor if made right. However, it’s not exactly what you’re expecting it to be.

“I used to make this thing called fruit soup,” Flavor Flav recalls. “A soup out of fruit. I used to make peanut butter soup as well. My most memorable meal was eating some peanut butter soup and fruit soup, and the culinary school I went to.”

Upon further examination, fruit soup looks absolutely ridiculous. I’m just not sure why you wouldn’t just have… fruit. Peanut butter soup seems a bit redundant too but at least I could see the vision for it.