Andrea Canziani has the sole pair of a factory defected Nike Air Jordan 1. The defect? An upside down swoosh on the left sneaker. The price tag: nearly $150,000 USD. An error that would seem trivial to most has become a phenomenon in the sneaker world.

In this episode of Sneakers by VICE, we profile how and why Andrea discovered and managed to purchase the sneaker, the sneaker’s story as well as Milan’s sneaker scene, traveling with Andrea to Dropout, a sneaker store in Milan where he works.