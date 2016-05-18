New Fleet Foxes Music Is on the Way, According to Robin Pecknold’s Instagram

No-Self-y A photo posted by Robin Pecknold (@robinpecknold) on May 17, 2016 at 7:22pm PDT

There’s something uncomfortable about Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold revealing that the band are working on new music via Instagram. I know that Fleet Foxes was a real band that existed in the 21st Century, a collection of young men who probably understood how to use cars and televisions and stuff, but in my head they travel everywhere via mule. I think in the future that Fleet Foxes should announce all new music by smoke signals over Mount Ranier. Or carrier pigeon? Maybe they could have something said on an old wooden-fronted radio with an old-timey voice: “Young folk dandies Fleet Foxes return to their music studio to work on new lullabies for their adoring fans both here and overseas,” the man on the radio would say. “Bully for us.”

And I suppose it is bully for us. Pecknold confirmed in a response to a fan on what I hope he calls The Instagram this morning that he is working on new stuff and that, rather than the solo work he’s been putting out for the last couple of years, it is Fleet Foxes stuff after all. Well, at least in part; ”FF + etc” was his response to the fan asking what the new work would come under.

Videos by VICE

“And the young musician has a new song to accompany this news,” the old-timey radio man would say. And he’d be sort of right. A cover of Harry Nilsson’s “Don’t Forget Me” has surfaced on his brother Sean’s actually very beautiful short film A Study in Time Travel which you can see below. The track starts at 18:45 but the whole thing is worth a watch.

If you want to feel bad about your lack of productivity, do remember that Pecknold has been releasing music under his own name while studying towards an undergraduate degree at Columbia University. Columbia was, of course, founded in the mid-18th Century so that makes me feel better.

via Pitchfork