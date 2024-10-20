Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases on the Rise in Florida After Hurricanes

While cleanup from two major hurricanes is underway in Florida, residents aren’t out of danger from the storms just yet.

Data released by the Florida Department of Health reveals that six counties in the state—Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco, and Pinellas—experienced an unusual increase in the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus due to the impacts of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

So far this year, Hillsborough has had seven cases and two deaths from the flesh-eating bacteria. That’s three more cases and an equal number of deaths as the year 2023. Pinellas experienced no cases or deaths in 2023, but have had 14 cases and one death so far this year.

Citrus and Lee counties had one more case of the flesh-eating bacteria than in 2023, while Hernando and Pasco had two more.

As a whole, the state of Florida had 46 cases and 11 deaths due to the flesh-eating bacteria in 2023. In 2024, that’s skyrocketed to 74 cases and 13 deaths, the data shows.

Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that normally lives in warm seawater. While Vibrio vulnificus infections are rare, the health department urged people with open wounds not to enter the water. The department also advised immunocompromised people to wear proper foot protection to prevent cuts and injury caused by rocks and shells on the beach.

Per the health department, people infected via open wound or by ingesting raw shellfish can experience vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. It can also cause an infection of the skin, which may lead to skin breakdown and ulcers. Amputation of the infected limb is sometimes necessary. Antibiotics are used to treat the infection.

The health department previously urged residents to avoid floodwaters due to concern of the flesh-eating bacteria.