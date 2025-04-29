Flight Attendant Discovers Her ‘City View’ Hotel Room Was a Complete Scam

When flight attendant Angela Ruth Strong checked into her hotel room in Mexico, she was ready for the view of a lifetime.

Her colleagues had hyped it up: ninth floor, penthouse status, soaring above the city with a “gorgeous” skyline sprawling out beneath her. Strong even filmed her excitement in a TikTok video that’s now racked up over 3 million views.

But once she pulled back the curtain, the dream view turned into something more fitting for a prank show.

Flight Attendant’s Hilarious Hotel Room View Goes Viral

Instead of a glittering cityscape, Strong was met with a printed image of a skyline slapped onto a window shade. When she rolled it up, there was no panoramic vista—just a blank white wall and a single, sad skylight.

“I think I was more entertained than anything, and I had to share,” Strong said in her TikTok, laughing off the catfishing. Her coworkers had insisted her room was “the best” and even called it a “penthouse,” which only made the final reveal sting a little more.

Viewers quickly joined the joke. “Smart to install those blinds lol,” one person quipped, while another joked, “They were going for a non-claustrophobic motif.” Others chimed in with “You have to pay extra for the view,” highlighting just how perfectly ridiculous the whole thing felt.

Fortunately, Strong wasn’t out any serious money; as a flight attendant, her stay had been complimentary—a frequent perk of the job. “Hotel employees have told me that they try to give us good views when they can, which I truly appreciate,” she said. Over the years, she’d been treated to suites with balconies and fireplaces, but this “city view” felt more like a blank canvas for disappointment.

Still, Strong found a silver lining. Compared to her coworkers, who were stuck overlooking parking lots, she joked that her fake view was somehow “more special.”

She’s not the first traveler to be visually duped, either. TikTok influencer Sonja Dennig shared a similar experience after booking a seaside hotel in Germany—only to discover the “ocean view” was pure marketing fantasy. “We were screwed so hard,” Dennig said in her own viral post.

For Strong, though, the fake view was just another travel story—a reminder that when it comes to hotels, sometimes you’re not booking a window to the world. You’re booking a well-printed lie.