‘Flint Treasure of Oblivion’ Is a Gritty Adventure With a Heart of Gold (Review)

Setting sail on the seven seas is quite the journey in itself, but handling squabbles via turn-based CRPG combat is something I didn’t expect a pirate to do. Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is a new adventure that put me in the shoes of the titular James Flint and had plenty of twists and turns along the way. Its unique comic-book aesthetic is a major selling point, and its complicated, yet easy-to-understand gameplay makes it a great choice for a beginner or an expert.

Screenshot: Savage Digital

Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle of Rum (It Uses Two Action Points, However)

The idea of a pirate-themed CRPG was something I had never personally considered. After experiencing the joy of CRPGs for the first time with 2023’s Baldur’s Gate 3, walking into Flint: Treasure of Oblivion seemed intimidating. While BG3 is a phenomenal game, it’s also a difficult stepping stone for those who have never experienced the genre before. I would consider Flint: Treasure of Oblivion to be a great entry point, as it offers all of the bells and whistles that its contemporaries have while making things a little less brutal all in all.

With comic-book panels that scream to life during cutscenes, and a delightfully semi-cell shaded aesthetic, Flint is a joy to experience. As I explored each area, I couldn’t help but check every corner of these finely detailed levels. I always wanted to see what waited around each corner. Without the help of a mini-map — or a standard map, for that matter — I had to explore and experience everything without the added help.

Navigation was admittedly tricky at first. Especially since I could not speak to NPC characters again if I had already spoken with them once before. This meant that if I put the game down for a while and came back, there was a chance I would not remember what I was working on before I took my break. I would recommend stopping at a spot where you know exactly what you’re doing if you plan on stepping away for a bit.

Learning how to balance my AP, as well as leveling up my characters, made Flint: Treasure of Oblivion an exciting time. Some additional steps need some refining, but the core package is great.

Screenshot: Savage Digital

Battles Can Be Massive in ‘Flint: Treasure of Oblivion’

Careful planning before engaging an enemy is important in any CRPG. Seeing as my only baseline before this was Baldur’s Gate, I was glad to see how exciting battles could be here, as well. I needed to ensure I was taking my time, planning carefully, and thinking before engaging my foes.

The environment can make or break an attack, and I appreciated that I was always going first. It gave me enough time to plan, think, and proceed. I strongly suggest checking out the “Rules” section before getting into a fight. Mainly so the cluttered HUD will make a little more sense. After a while, however, it all started clicking and I found myself becoming a master of the combat system.

While the randomized dice-rolling system can be both helpful and hindering? Careful planning before a brawl can lead to a better result. I didn’t realize I could equip characters with multiple weapons, in case of a sword breaking in the middle of battle. Once I realized this, things became much more easy to manage.

Some battles were absolutely massive, as well. I would be in command of up to nearly 20 characters during a turn. It was intimidating, but watching them march down on their foes with surgical precision was extremely satisfying. It was also surprisingly easy to figure out, even with my limited CRPG experience.

Screenshot: Savage Digital

Unique Characters combine With Gorgeous Portraits

One of the most shocking parts of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion was how good the art was. Sure, I may have already loved the art style it flaunted. But its in-game portraits are striking. They give each character a sense of individuality, and the loss of them during a battle is quite impactful. Yes, if you lose a character during a fight and don’t revive them before it’s over, they’re gone.

I learned this lesson the hard way. During a battle on a Barge with the English, I lost one of my strongest swordsmen. I figured, much like any other game, that they would be revived after the battle and I could continue with them. Unfortunately, I thought wrong and she was gone forever. I could always save scum and reload if I wanted to, but I needed the true experience before anything else.

All of the in-game assets are paired with masterful artwork that feels period-appropriate. Something as simple as a bandage, for example, features beautiful artwork. It’s genuinely stunning and came as a huge surprise when I was exploring the menus.

While there are no romance options available in Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, I couldn’t help but fall in love with these portraits. They’re impressive and would lend themselves nicely to a golden frame within my office walls. Its comic-book-inspired cutscenes were also gorgeous.

Screenshot: Savage Digital

prepare for a Bit of Confusion at First in ‘Flint: Treasure of Oblivion’

Sometimes, navigation can be a little cumbersome in Flint: Treasure of Oblivion. After entering a new area, such as a ship, the objective is simply “claim his quarters.” Who is he? Navigation clues, especially since there is no map or minimap, could be refined further to avoid confusion. The same also applies to battles, especially during the opening portions of the game.

Switching between keyboard and mouse, as well as controller, I settled into controller gameplay much faster and enjoyed the combat system much more using it. There are many different options available, and sometimes, it feels unintuitive. When switching between characters, for example, you either press the B/Circle button or use the RB/R1 button and select which character to control. This isn’t too bad, all things considered.

But, if I wanted to attack, I could either try to Push/Tackle my foes or attack them with a weapon. If I wasn’t paying enough attention, I could easily mistake the weapon attack prompt for the alternative action prompt. I would need to hit X/Square before engaging an enemy to ensure I was hitting them. Contextual clues, such as the color of the attacking radius, did make this easier to understand in future battles, however.

Be prepared to learn a lot if you want to get the most enjoyment from Flint: Treasure of Oblivion. After the initial haze of controlling my characters in battle faded away, I found myself enthralled by the combat system. The same could be said about exploration. Once I finally had the lay of the land, nothing could stop Flint on this journey.

Screenshot: Savage Digital

An Interesting Take on the CRPG Formula

Seeing as I’m not all too familiar with CRPGs, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion took me by surprise. It genuinely gripped me from the start, with a great narrative and exciting battles. Flint himself may be a little rough around the edges. Just like some aspects of this adventure, it’s a diamond in the rough. Fans of the CRPG genre will have another reason to dive into their favorite genre. And those unfamiliar have a great first stepping stone.

It’s got an interesting narrative that goes off into some unknown territory. While I’m sad I didn’t get to pilot the ship at any point, it doesn’t make Flint: Treasure of Oblivion any less of a great addition to an already fantastic genre. If you’ve been looking for a fun new pirate game to play after a year of disappointing entries, be sure to check this one out.

Verdict: Recommended

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion will release on December 17, 2024, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.