Floating Points Shares Entrancing Video to Second Album Track “Nespole”

Floating Points‘ intricate melodies are synonymous with movement. It’s not that his productions make you immediately fall into dance, but more that the sounds themselves feel alive—expanding, shifting, and decomposing in their final bars. In “Nespole,” the second music video to emerge from his highly anticipated debut album Elaenia, we focus our gaze on a captivating interpretive dance routine featuring some intricate footwork from dancer Kiani Del Valle, who faces off against herself due to some clever editing. Directed by Sander Houtkruijer, the video’s just as haunting as the song itself, which slowly unfolds over a palette of Rhodes keys and sparse, delicate instrumentation.

Floating Points will appear live with an 11-piece orchestra at Music Hall of Williamsburg as part of next month’s Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival. More info here.

“Nespole” is taken from the forthcoming album, ‘Elaenia’, released on November 6, 2015 via Luaka Bop.