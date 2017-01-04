Go Record Shopping with Floating Points in a New Episode of ‘What’s in My Bag?’

London composer Floating Points is the latest musician to appear on Amoeba Music‘s What’s In My Bag? series, where guests go through the store’s massive stock and explain the appeal of their selections. In the clip, which was uploaded yesterday, the Eglo Records co-founder picks up work by jazz greats such as Pharoah Sanders, Ornette Coleman, and Chick Corea, as well as work by the likes of disco musician Mary Clark and UK band Fumaça Preta’s self-titled LP.



It was also announced today that Melodies International, the label Floating Points runs in collaboration with DJ Love On The Run, Mafalda and Javybz, will reissue Chicago band Tomorrow’s People’s 1976 album Open Soul.

The record will be released on January 27.

Floating Points record picks:

Pharoah Sanders – Love in Us All

Persuasive Jazz – Album 1

The Edge of Daybreak – Eyes of Love

Mary Clark – Take Me I’m Yours

Fumaça Preta – Fumaça Preta

Hampel – The 8th of July 1969

Charles Earland – Leaving this Planet

Ornette Coleman – Science Fiction

Masabumi Kikuchi & Gil Evans – Masabumi Kikuchi with Gil Evans

Chick Corea & Return to Forever – Light as a Feather

