We Meet LA’s New Young Comics on the First Episode of ‘FLOPHOUSE’ on VICELAND

On February 29, VICE will launch our new TV channel, VICELAND—a 24-hour cable channel featuring hundreds of hours of programming. Today we’re bringing you the first episode of FLOPHOUSE, a new show officially premiering Thursday, March 3.

On FLOPHOUSE, filmmaker Lance Bangs takes you inside the lives and shared homes of some of funniest up-and-coming young comedians as they throw house parties and intimate stand-up shows in living rooms, backyards, and garages across America.

Videos by VICE

In the first episode, we’re introduced to comedians Solomon Georgio, Eric Dadourian, and James Austin Johnson who live together in a house they’ve dubbed “Babe Island” in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. We head to the roommates’ garage to check out a DIY stand-up show featuring performances from Clare O’Kane, Brandon Wardel, Curtis Cook, James Adomian, and Alice Wetterlund.

Watch the first episode of FLOPHOUSE and stay tuned for new episodes airing at 10:30 PM on Thursdays. Visit our website to find out all the ways that you can watch our new VICELAND shows.

