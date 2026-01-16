Florence + The Machine 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets to Sold-Out Shows

Florence + The Machine announced their “Everybody Scream” Tour last fall. The British pop/rock group are touring the globe in support of their sixth studio album of the same name.

The UK and Europe leg of the tour kicks off February 6 in Belfast before bouncing around the British Isles and European mainland, wrapping March 9 in Berlin. The group will then take a month break before regrouping and hitting the road on the North American leg of the tour, starting April 8 in Minneapolis.

Videos by VICE

Florence + The Machine will make stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and many more iconic venues across the USA. The final US show will be May 20 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Rachel Chinouriri, SOFIA ISELLA, CMAT, and Mannequin Pussy will provide support on select dates.

View the full tour routing below.

Florence + the machine 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Tons of shows on the “Everybody Scream” Tour are already sold out—but that doesn’t mean you’re totally SOL. You can still get tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

International fans, use Viagogo to the same end.

Feb 6, 2026 – Belfast, UK @ The SSE Arena — Sold Out

Feb 8, 2026 – Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE — Sold Out

Feb 9, 2026 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro — Sold Out

Feb 11, 2026 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Utilita Arena Newcastle — Sold Out

Feb 13, 2026 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena Liverpool — Sold Out

Feb 14, 2026 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena Sheffield — Sold Out

Feb 16, 2026 – London, UK @ The O2 — Sold Out

Feb 17, 2026 – London, UK @ The O2 — Sold Out

Feb 20, 2026 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live — Sold Out

Feb 22, 2026 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena — Sold Out

Feb 23, 2026 – Merksem (Antwerpen), Belgium @ AFAS Dome — Sold Out

Feb 25, 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome — Sold Out

Feb 26, 2026 – Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS arena — Sold Out

Mar 2, 2026 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle — Sold Out

Mar 4, 2026 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle — Sold Out

Mar 5, 2026 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 arena

Mar 7, 2026 – Kraków, Poland @ TAURON Arena Kraków — Sold Out

Mar 9, 2026 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena — Sold Out

Apr 8, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Apr 10, 2026 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena — Sold Out

Apr 11, 2026 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Apr 13, 2026 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Apr 15, 2026 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Apr 16, 2026 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena — Sold Out

Apr 18, 2026 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena — Sold Out

Apr 19, 2026 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden — Sold Out

Apr 21, 2026 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden — Sold Out

Apr 22, 2026 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Apr 24, 2026 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center — Sold Out

Apr 25, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center — Sold Out

Apr 28, 2026 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

Apr 29, 2026 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

May 1, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 2, 2026 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 4, 2026 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 5, 2026 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 7, 2026 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

May 9, 2026 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

May 12, 2026 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena — Sold Out

May 13, 2026 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 15, 2026 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center — Sold Out

May 19, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 20, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum