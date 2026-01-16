Florence + The Machine 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets to Sold-Out Shows

Florence + The Machine announced their “Everybody Scream” Tour last fall. The British pop/rock group are touring the globe in support of their sixth studio album of the same name.
The UK and Europe leg of the tour kicks off February 6 in Belfast before bouncing around the British Isles and European mainland, wrapping March 9 in Berlin. The group will then take a month break before regrouping and hitting the road on the North American leg of the tour, starting April 8 in Minneapolis.
Videos by VICE
Florence + The Machine will make stops at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and many more iconic venues across the USA. The final US show will be May 20 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Rachel Chinouriri, SOFIA ISELLA, CMAT, and Mannequin Pussy will provide support on select dates.
View the full tour routing below.
Florence + the machine 2026 tour: How to get tickets
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Tons of shows on the “Everybody Scream” Tour are already sold out—but that doesn’t mean you’re totally SOL. You can still get tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
International fans, use Viagogo to the same end.
Florence + The Machine 2026 Tour dates
Feb 6, 2026 – Belfast, UK @ The SSE Arena — Sold Out
Feb 8, 2026 – Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE — Sold Out
Feb 9, 2026 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro — Sold Out
Feb 11, 2026 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Utilita Arena Newcastle — Sold Out
Feb 13, 2026 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena Liverpool — Sold Out
Feb 14, 2026 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena Sheffield — Sold Out
Feb 16, 2026 – London, UK @ The O2 — Sold Out
Feb 17, 2026 – London, UK @ The O2 — Sold Out
Feb 20, 2026 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live — Sold Out
Feb 22, 2026 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena — Sold Out
Feb 23, 2026 – Merksem (Antwerpen), Belgium @ AFAS Dome — Sold Out
Feb 25, 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome — Sold Out
Feb 26, 2026 – Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS arena — Sold Out
Mar 2, 2026 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle — Sold Out
Mar 4, 2026 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle — Sold Out
Mar 5, 2026 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 arena
Mar 7, 2026 – Kraków, Poland @ TAURON Arena Kraków — Sold Out
Mar 9, 2026 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena — Sold Out
Apr 8, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Apr 10, 2026 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena — Sold Out
Apr 11, 2026 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Apr 13, 2026 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Apr 15, 2026 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Apr 16, 2026 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena — Sold Out
Apr 18, 2026 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena — Sold Out
Apr 19, 2026 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden — Sold Out
Apr 21, 2026 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden — Sold Out
Apr 22, 2026 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Apr 24, 2026 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center — Sold Out
Apr 25, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center — Sold Out
Apr 28, 2026 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
Apr 29, 2026 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
May 1, 2026 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 2, 2026 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 4, 2026 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
May 5, 2026 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 7, 2026 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
May 9, 2026 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
May 12, 2026 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena — Sold Out
May 13, 2026 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 15, 2026 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center — Sold Out
May 19, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
May 20, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum