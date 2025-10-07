Florence + The Machine to Unveil Immersive ‘Visual World’ for Upcoming Album ‘Everybody Scream’

Florence + The Machine‘s newest album, Everybody Scream, is set to drop on October 31. With a delightful three-fold rhyme (“Machine” and “scream” and “Halloween”), alongside mysterious visuals, Florence Welch has presented fans with a healing and cathartic yet chilling idea of the band’s next installment.

There’s a release of energy and emotion coming from the screaming motifs that weave their way through the album. Since teasing the project in August, Welch has shared more details and inspirations that influenced the work. Welch—and her longtime band members Isabella Summers, Rob Ackroyd, and Tom Monger—collaborated with Mitski, IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen, and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Of the album’s influences, the most striking might be the emergency lifesaving surgery that Florence Welch had to undergo while touring Dance Fever. Previously, she hadn’t felt ready to share the details of the incident, which took place in 2023. But she opened up about the experience while speaking with The Guardian recently.

“The closest I came to making life was the closest I came to death,” she said, after revealing that she had a miscarriage which resulted in an ectopic pregnancy and internal bleeding. Ectopic pregnancies occur when the fertilized egg gets implanted in the fallopian tube instead of the uterus. They’re uncommon, but dangerous. Welch explained that she and her boyfriend made the decision to try for a baby two years ago. This was her first time tying to get pregnant, she said, and her first miscarriage.

Welch added that she “felt like I had stepped through this door, and it was just full of women, screaming.”

Florence + The Machine Reveal Album Tracklist, Additional Art, and Prepare To Screen ‘Visual World’

Florence + The Machine have already released the title track and the single “One Of The Greats.” Since then, Welch revealed the full tracklist and imagery from the back design of the cover art. The visual features Welch with her long red hair wrapped around her mouth in an interesting juxtaposition to the album concept. Around her, the track names float in elegant, light gold script.

The additional album art design is all delightfully baroque. It’s dark and moody, with rich greens, gold and maroon accents, and a hint of something like velvet. On the front cover, Florence Welch appears in a fisheye. She sits sprawled in her seat, surrounded by rough wood walls and quilts on the floor.

Meanwhile, the tracklist was first revealed directly to fans one song at a time by means of vintage postcards in the mail. Welch posted a video of herself filling out the cards, which featured handwritten calligraphy by creative director Autumn de Wilde. All 12 songs have since been posted on Welch’s Instagram.

The album opens with the first two singles, “Everybody Scream” and “One Of The Greats.” Other tracks include “Witch Dance,” “Sympathy Magic,” Perfume and Milk,” “Buckle,” “Kraken,” “The Old Religion,” “Drink Deep,” and “Music By Men.” The final two tracks are “You Can Have It All,” ending with “And Love.”

On October 14, Florence + The Machine will host a screening of the “visual world” created for the album. Florence Welch will attend the event, which will be held at a secret London location. There will also be a Q&A between Welch and de Wilde about the album’s visuals, imagery, and videos.

Fans can enter into a drawing for limited tickets to the special event by pre-ordering the album from the band’s official website. Additionally, fans can enter by signing up through an online form. Only entries submitted before 5 p.m. BST on October 8 are eligible.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage