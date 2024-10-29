florida-cops-get-anonymous-mental-health-lifeline-after-spate-of-suicides

Florida has recently launched a hotline designed to support first responders in need of mental health help.

This new hotline, the “First Responder Hope Line,” seeks to address the prevalent mental health issues faced by many first responders. Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the initiative during a Tampa press conference, stating that “34% of first responders in North America report experiencing depression [and] 30% experience anxiety.”

“In Florida, just since 2019, we have lost 81 first responders to suicide,” she continued. “This year alone, we have already lost 12.”

Calls to this hotline are completely anonymous, and any first responder in Florida can utilize this resource at any hour of the day. This comes at an ideal time, as two devastating storms, Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, put many first responders’ lives at risk and exposed them to horrific scenes.

“If we continue to foster this culture of support and understanding, recognizing the invisible scars of trauma that first responders experience from events that we see play out in the news every single day, we will build not just a stronger state but will build stronger and better officers,” Moody said.

If you’re a Florida first responder in need, call 1- 866-4-FL-HERO (866-435-4376 ) or visit lasttoask.com for free, confidential assistance.

“Being a first responder means being dedicated to protecting others. Today, this means being exposed to scenes of trauma and challenges that may leave you overwhelmed and alienated. At times it may feel like no one can understand,” the website reads. “You may put others’ lives first, but you can still make your mental health a priority. Because saving lives starts with your own.”