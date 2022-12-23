A Florida Dominatrix Just Asked City Council to Fund Her Dungeon

This week, a dominatrix trio generously offered to spank city officials after asking their local city council in Florida to consider allocating $250,000 to fund a municipal dungeon..

On Tuesday, the trio, dressed in futuristic full-body bondage suits, appeared at a city commission meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where officials were discussing a $1 million contract for a waste processing plant.

Videos by VICE

In BDSM, a dominatrix, or dom, takes a dominating or controlling role during sex and sexual activities, while a submissive, or sub, is the one who obeys. This particular city council meeting was no different.

“Good evening counsel peoples you may call me ‘Mistress,’” the dom in charge said. She was dressed in what appears to be a skin-tight latex or leather suit covering her whole body and impressively high heels. Only her lips, painted in red, and her blond braid, were visible.

There, Mistress, introduced by officials as Miss Krave, gave her pitch—reportedly a publicity stunt to promote a new kink nightclub opening nearby—with the two others standing behind on either side.

“I am here, standing neutral to the motion approving an agreement for the proprietary purchase of yard waste processing and disposal,” Mistress said. “I do, however, find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain, hiding that condom I know used to cheat on your spouse with.”

“So, I propose: that you use a quarter of that mill to support doms and subs in Broward County to build a dungeon created for us by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens,” she said.

A Fort Lauderdale dominatrix group demanded the city fund a $250,000 dungeon during a council meeting “to support doms and subs in Broward County.” pic.twitter.com/XCEs8zKPuz — VICE News (@VICENews) December 23, 2022

The trio then ended their short address.

“In closing, do not let this glamorousness distract you from doing your duty to take my demand,” Mistress said. “I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon. You are dismissed.”

A councilman then replied, deadpan, “OK, thank you. And happy holidays to you.”

According to the Daily Mail, Mistress and her team were promoting a new, immersive S&M nightclub, KRAVE Nightclub in Miami. The website describes the forthcoming club as a “sexy interactive circus.” The Daily Mail reported that it’s owned and operated by women.

“You might have been bad and need punishment, so spankings are required,” the KRAVE site says.

It also advertises that the club’s only rule is consent; everyone’s boundaries have to be respected. The club is also LGBTQ-friendly, and according to the site, “Anyone that has an issue with that can f*ck off.”

The stunt has since gone viral on Twitter, with several commentators voicing support for the trio. “Finally, something that can receive bipartisan support,” one person tweeted.