Florida Drug Dealer Gets 33 Years After Customer’s Fatal Overdose: ‘Hope Ur OK Bro’

The word “bro” really has taken off, hasn’t it? For decades, it lagged behind other colloquial sentence tags like “dude” and “man.” Like those other terms that dominated the lexicons of the previous century, “bro” is now the perfect way to end an utterly stupid sentence, the exact way to let you know the speaker or reader is an idiot of the highest magnitude.

For example, take Isaiah Delgado, a 27-year-old Florida drug dealer who sold a deadly dose of fentanyl-laced cocaine to his customer, Kalev Kangro, in February 2024. Unaware that Kangro was already lying dead face-down inside his Boynton Beach apartment, Delgado returned later that same day with a fresh supply, knocked on the door, and, according to The Palm Beach Post, eventually texted the corpse: “Really hope ur ok bro. I waited a long time and even knocked hard as hell and no one answered.”

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A Drug Dealer’s ‘Hope Ur OK Bro’ Text Helped Turn an Overdose Into a Murder Case

That check-in text eventually turned an accidental overdose into a murder prosecution. Delgado spent the next six months selling $7000 worth of cocaine to an undercover cop while bragging about his long history of supplying Kangro.

Boynton Beach police eventually slapped him with a premeditated murder charge in July 2024. Palm Beach County prosecutors have, of late, indicted multiple drug dealers on first-degree murder charges after customer overdoses, though they haven’t yet secured a single murder conviction at trial, opting instead for heavy plea deals, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Delgado is the latest drug dealer to take that deal as he pled guilty to manslaughter along with nearly 2 dozen drug charges in exchange for a 33-year prison sentence. Justice is served, bro.