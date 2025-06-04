florida-is-about-to-get-smacked-by-a-giant-saharan-dust-cloud

By the time you’re reading this, Florida might already be inhaling genuine Saharan sand. The primo stuff.

A massive cloud of desert dust, formally known as the Saharan Air Layer, or SAL if you want to be chummy with it, is drifting across the Atlantic. It’s mucking up the early days of hurricane season. As a Floridian, I can tell you my sinuses are well aware of the cloud’s arrival.

The thickest part of the plume has already caked the Caribbean in dust. Air quality alerts are in full effect across the cerulean blue island chains, and heat advisories have been issued. The dust doesn’t just wreak havoc on respiratory systems. It also traps heat near the surface.

This particular cloud is the result of tropical waves stirring things up over northern Africa, scooping thousands of miles’ worth of dry air and fine particles into the upper atmosphere. These migrating dust clouds happen every few days from late spring through summer, peaking around July.

Once or twice a season, they get big enough to form a SAL that makes a transatlantic journey to US shores. Florida is going to get the brunt of it this time around.

Florida meteorologists are already seeing the first inklings of the Saharan dust cloud. And the thickest parts are expected midweek—or today if you’re reading this on the day of publication.

While not as intense as what’s smothering Puerto Rico, the dust could reach across the Gulf Coast, potentially impacting eastern Texas. Many Floridians are going to have to deal with enraged sinuses and dusty cars for a few days, but there is one silver lining to look forward to.

This dusty blanket suppresses tropical cyclone formation, meaning it’s harder for hurricanes to form a cohesive storm. There is currently some kind of storm developing out there, so we will likely get to see SAL’s hurricane-disrupting powers in action soon enough.

But even if it doesn’t turn into a full-on hurricane, it’s going to mean that South Florida and Cuba are going to get a ton of nasty weather in the days to come, no matter what.

Another upside? The sands will make sunsets gorgeous. Let’s just hope the storm clouds don’t interfere. Either way, wear your trusty KN95 mask so your lungs don’t end up looking like a mini diorama of the Saharan desert itself.