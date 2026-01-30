Florida Man Arrested After Public ‘Sexual Performance’ With Vacuum Cleaner

Kevin Dale Westerhold, 51, of Oviedo, is being charged with exposing his sexual organs after deputies say he was recorded performing some kind of unspecified sexual act with a vacuum cleaner outside of a home at the Windsor Hills Resort in Kissimmee.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by Click Orlando, deputies responded on January 22, 2026, after residents on Grassendale Street reported a partially clothed man exposing himself in front of a home. Witnesses provided cell phone video that allegedly shows the suspect engaged in what authorities described as a “sexual performance with a vacuum cleaner.” By the time deputies arrived, the man had left, leaving onlookers with nothing but memories that they will cherish for the rest of their lives.

Investigators later determined that Westerhold and his wife were listed as hosts of Airbnb properties on Grassendale Street and nearby Almaton Loop, both within the same resort community. That discovery opened the door to additional complaints. Deputies reviewed earlier reports, including a January 21 complaint involving a nude man walking through a shared hallway. Ring and Blink camera footage provided by residents allegedly showed similar streaking, with the suspect appearing partially clothed or nude in common areas.

Residents told deputies the incidents stretched back to at least December, when concerns were raised with the homeowners’ association. After canvassing the area and collecting statements and video, investigators sought and obtained a warrant.

Westerhold was arrested on January 27, 2026, by the Oviedo Police Department near his home and booked into the Seminole County Jail. He faces a charge of exposure of sexual organs.