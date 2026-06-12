Florida Man Arrested for Burglary On the Way to Court for Prior Burglary Charge

They say if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. Some people just have an undeniable passion and can’t help but indulge their interests, no matter the cost, no matter how perfectly their story fits into one of those extremely funny crime briefs. For instance, a Florida man was recently arrested for burglary while on his way to court for a prior burglary.

As reported by NBC’s WFLA, Cape Coral Police say they responded to a report of a burglary of an RV around 8:30 AM this past Monday. Early bird catches the worm. This guy’s burgling more before 9 AM than most people burgle all day.

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Unfortunately for him, there was a family inside the vehicle at the time. That did not dissuade him from repeatedly trying to open their locked door. When that didn’t work, he disconnected the RV from its power source.

The Burglar Just Needed Some Clothes, He Said

Police later identified the suspect as Devon Turner, who was around 33 or 34 years old. When officers confronted him, Turner reportedly said that he was on the way to court over a prior burglary and was looking for some clothes to wear. Much like you when you impulse buy a candy bar at the grocery store checkout lane, Turner, while on the way to court to make an appearance about a different burglary he committed, decided to do some last-second burglarizing.

The officers determined that Turner was attempting to unlawfully enter an occupied dwelling with the intent to commit theft. A search of his backpack uncovered 2.9 grams of meth, and he was subsequently taken to Lee County Jail. I imagine all along the way he kept asking the cops to pull over after spotting stuff worth burglarizing.