Florida Man Arrested for Stealing School Bus, Claims He Thought He Could ‘Get Away With It’

Every once in a while, a crime is committed by someone whose reasoning is sound and hard to argue with. When, according to South Florida ABC affiliate Local 10, a guy recently stole a school bus and drove around for an entire day until he was eventually arrested, his reasoning was so simple, so elegant, so endearing that I couldn’t help but nod my head and mutter “fair enough.”

23-year-old Erick Moore was taken into custody by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office after seemingly demonstrating his fervent excitement for the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 by stealing a 2001 International 3000 yellow school bus.

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The school bus was remarkably easy to steal. Moore walked into the gated parking lot of Little Angels bus service in the town of Gladeview and took it. Once employees for the company noticed the bus was gone, they reviewed security footage and quickly recognized him, because he had allegedly stolen a bus from that same lot before.

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Florida Man Allegedly Steals a School Bus, Then Drives Straight Into a Dead End

The next morning around 6:45 a.m., an unmarked detective cruiser spotted the giant yellow target tooling around town. When marked units activated their lights to pull him over, Moore ignored them. Authorities backed off to tail him safely until he accidentally turned onto a dead-end street at Northwest 73rd Terrace, trapping himself inside his own getaway vehicle.

Deputies swarmed the bus, arrested Moore, and discovered his license had been suspended since August 2024. During interrogation, Moore tried out a wild cover story first, claiming a shadowy figure threatened to kill his family unless he stole the bus for parts.

That in and of itself is more than enough to qualify for “fair enough” territory, but when detectives pressed more on why he spent a full 24 hours joyriding a giant yellow school bus without a hint of urgency to get to a chop shop, he dropped the act and confessed to the absolute purest motive in criminal history: he took the bus because he thought he could get away with it.

See what I mean? Fair enough.