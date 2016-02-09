​Florida Man Arrested for Throwing Gator Through Wendy’s Drive-Thru Window

That’s an alligator at a Wendy’s. Screenshot via WPTV

A Florida man (the start of every fun sentence) was arrested this week for tossing a goddamn gator through a Wendy’s drive-thru window last October, in what his mother says was just a “stupid prank.”

According to local Florida station WPTV, the original gator throw happened after the accused—23-year-old Joshua James—placed an order at a Wendy’s near the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, just east of Loxahatchee.

After taking his drink, James reached into the back of his vehicle, grabbed the three-and-a-half-foot gator, and tossed it through the drive-thru window before jetting off.

His mother, Linda James, called her son’s stunt “stupid.”

“He’s a prankster,” she told WPTV. “He does stuff like this because he thinks it’s funny.”

While no employees were hurt in the incident, one of the workers managed to capture a shot of the gator chilling on the kitchen floor following the toss. The reptile was later released back into the wild. James is now charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession and transportation of an alligator.

A judge has ordered James to stay out of all Wendy’s restaurants, barred him from possessing any weapons, and required that he get a mental health evaluation. He’s also not allowed to be in contact with any animals except his mother’s dog.

Gator guy is not alone in his cold-blooded stupidity—in December 2014, a Canadian man tossed a snake over a Tim Hortons in Saskatoon before running off. Christopher Cook, the man eventually arrested in the case, was easily identifiable due to a recording of the incident that was posted online.

