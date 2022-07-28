Florida Man Arrested Trying to Warn Space Force Base of Alien-Dragon War

A man in Florida was arrested after trying to get onto a Space Force base to warn the Guardians of a war between aliens and dragons.

The incident took place outside of Patrick Space Force Base in Brevard County, Florida. As first reported by Military.com, Corey Allan Johnson stole a Ford F-150 truck and drove it to the Space Force base. When local deputies arrested him, he explained that he was on a mission given to him by the President of the United States.

“Mr. Johnson disclosed he took possession of the vehicle three days prior and did not know who the owner of the vehicle was,” Johnson’s arrest affidavit said. “He stated the President of the United States told him in his head he needed to take the vehicle.”



According to arrest records, Johnson explained that the President in his head needed him to drive to Patrick Air Force base to warn the guardians. “He was told by the President he needed to tell the government there were U.S. aliens fighting with Chinese dragons.”

Johnson admitted he had no idea who owned the truck and that he’d taken it without permission. The cops arrested him for grand theft auto. He never did make it on to the base to warn Space Force.

At the moment, the Space Force is mostly dealing with getting set up. It’s only been around for a few years and it’s busy filling out its ranks and taking over jobs from other branches. The Patrick Space Force base in charge of satellite launches and operations on the east coast of America. It’s hard to know if a fight between U.S. aliens and Chinese dragons would technically fall under its jurisdiction.

Most likely, a joint task force representing all the branches would be tasked with handling the Alien-Dragon war. The Space Force would most likely fall into a supply, logistics, and intelligence role in the Alien-Dragon War. They’d run satellites, collect and organize data, and run cyber operations. Space Force is mostly a branch of computer nerds who specialize in space. It isn’t even actively recruiting pilots.