Florida Man Banned from Disney World After Allegedly Trying to Sneak in Cocaine Using ‘Bulky’ Wallet

One Florida man can no longer go to the Happiest Place on Earth. Dustin Lee Wallace was arrested on March 29 after allegedly trying to sneak a wallet full of cocaine into Disney World, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by People.

According to the docs obtained by the outlet, the situation began when Wallace and his son were going through security at the Magic Kingdom.

When the metal detector alerted to Wallace’s back pocket, the security officer asked Wallace to empty his pockets. When Wallace did so, the security officer opened up Wallace’s “bulky” wallet. Inside, the officer allegedly found a bag of white powdery substances, per the outlet.

After the discovery, Wallace was told to leave the park and instructed not to return to any Disney-owned locations, the outlet reported.

Wallace’s situation worsened when a field test allegedly identified the substance in his wallet as cocaine. When that test came back, security contacted the sheriff’s office to report Wallace, according to the outlet.

Man Banned from Disney World

Upon their arrival to the park, Orange Country Sheriff’s deputies took a statement from Wallace. During questioning, Wallace allegedly told cops that he’d been using cocaine for one month. He said his drug use started due to work-related stress, the outlet reported.

Further, Wallace allegedly admitted to trying to bring cocaine into the park, per the outlet.

Wallace was taken into custody and booked in a nearby jail, the outlet reported. Wallace, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, had his bond set at $2,500, per the outlet.

According to Walt Disney World’s official rules, “any illegal substance” is strictly banned from their parks.

“We reserve the right to deny admission, prevent entry or require a person already admitted to leave the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof, without refund, liability or compensation,” the rules read, “for failure to comply with any of these rules, for unsafe, illegal or offensive behavior, to ensure safety, security or order, or if we consider that the circumstances otherwise so require, in our sole and absolute discretion.”