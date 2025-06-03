Floridians Are Still Fighting for Marijuana Legalization: Newest Petition Receives Ample Support

From the swampy climate to the diverse demographics, Florida is truly unique. It seems a Florida Man™ is always in the news doing something absolutely bananas.

As a lively spring break destination and affordable coastal state, many people consider Florida’s shoreline party central. Yet, Florida seems to be resistant to moving with the times when it comes to marijuana. But not for a lack of effort on activists’ part. The newest petition for Florida marijuana legalization received an excess of signatures.

Weed Isn’t Illegal in Florida?

Medical marijuana is legal in Florida after years of changing amendments and referendums. At one point, it was legal to purchase but illegal to smoke, creating a weird obstacle for patients with green prescriptions. In 2019, the state finally squashed these smokable bans, allowing medical users to spark up.

But your everyday, prescription-less Florida Man™ still can’t enjoy marijuana. One petition for a Florida marijuana legalization question on the ballot was rejected in 2021. When it finally made it on the ballot in November 2024, it lost by 4.1%. It needed a 60% “yes” vote to pass, and received 55.9%. This is a hard loss to swallow, as more than half of voters are in favor, but the majority isn’t enough here.

Activists Are Still On It

The cannabis activists pushing Florida marijuana legalization are persevering. If you live in the Sunshine State, don’t give up hope. As of this writing, the newest petition to put the legalization question on the ballot is 377,832 signatures strong — they only needed about 200,000.

Smart & Safe Florida is one of the organizations spearheading Florida marijuana legalization. It’s funded by tens of millions of dollars from major players in the cannabis industry, who are ready to give Florida the green.

What’s Florida’s Problem With Bud?

Despite the rejected petitions and ballot losses, most Floridians seem eager to welcome recreational marijuana. A recent poll showed overwhelming support for legalization. It revealed that 67% of voters back marijuana legalization. Eighty-two percent were Democrats, 66% independents, and 55% Republicans.

The faculty director of UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab, Michael Binder, said in a press release in February, “Support for recreational marijuana, and medical before that, has always been high in Florida, which is why its failure to pass last year as Amendment 3 came as a surprise to some folks,” per Marijuana Moment.

Binder blamed the opposition campaign for the loss, saying they “sunk tens of millions of dollars into the race” that led to the failure. At this point, whichever side sticks to their guns the hardest and longest is going to win, and neither side seems to be waning.

Other Florida Laws To Know

While hemp-derived products containing less than 0.3% THC by dry weight are legal federally, Florida has enacted its own laws. No more than 5mg of Delta-9 THC is permitted per 50mg of product under the Bill SB 438. Under the same bill, all Delta-8 products are banned. Hemp-infused drinks may only contain a maximum of 5mg THC.

What You Can Get High on in Florida

Thanks to the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, you can still get your hands on cannabis in the Sunshine State. These are my top picks for federally legal products that ship to Florida (I triple-checked for you).

If you’re a gummy guy or gal, the Diet Smoke Cherry Lime Delta-9 THC Gummies are a sweet treat with 10mg per gummy.

Be careful smoking in Florida, but you should be okay if you’re on private property, considering THCa flower is a fun legal loophole. Try the Diamond CBD Legal Cannabis THCa Indoor Flower.

One of my absolute favorites, the SOUL Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime THC Drink, is perfect for a sunny, steamy Florida day. And it contains the legal 5mg of Delta-9 THC per Florida law.