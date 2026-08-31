Florida Politician Declares Jelly Roll Unwelcome in the Sunshine State, Says He ‘Doesn’t Even Want to See His Bus on I-10’

Jelly Roll is apparently not welcome back to the Florida Panhandle. It’s all over some jokes the rapper-turned-country-singer made about Donald Trump during his recent stint as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

First, some context. Jelly Roll was the final guest host for the late-night show during Kimmel’s summer break. During his nightly monologues, Jelly Roll made quite a lot of jokes about the U.S. President. Historically, this is not unusual for late-night shows. The difference here, it seems, is that Jelly Roll has been perceived as supporting Donald Trump, even though he has not explicitly stated this.

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In one joke, for example, Jelly Roll commented on losing 300 pounds over the past few years. He compared it to losing “an entire Donald Trump.” He then added, “Mr. President, from one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important.”

Jelly Roll calling Donald Trump a “fat pig” on national TV was not on anyone’s 2026 BINGO card

“I thought fat-on-fat crime was OK!” He then joked. “We can debate whether this president is mentally fit, but I think we can all agree he is certainly not physically fit.” Jelly Roll later quipped, “Wouldn’t it be nice to see Trump lose something besides the war, his popularity and most of his f**king marbles?”

“I believe in you, Mr. President,” he continued. “With a little hard work, one day your waistline will be just as thin as your skin.”

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Jelly Roll’s stint on Kimmel’s show certainly made big waves. One person who was not surfing it is Republican congressman Jimmy Patronis. The politician represents Florida’s first congressional district, and he took to X/Twitter to make it clear that he didn’t appreciate the jokes.

“Jelly Roll is 100% not welcome to Florida’s panhandle. I don’t even want to see his bus on I-10,” Patronis wrote. He also called Jelly Roll a “loser” and accused him of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“He’s always been the token ‘country’ star the libs in California are allowed to enjoy,” Patronis added. The Panama City-born politician went on to say that Tennessee-born Jelly “ain’t country, never was.”

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