Florida Woman Accused of Peeing All Over Airbnbs, Then Posting the Videos Online

A 31-year-old woman from Pensacola, Florida, is facing criminal charges after allegedly causing thousands of dollars in damage to Airbnb properties. More specifically, she is being accused of urinating all over the furniture at both places, as reported by WDBJ 7.

According to police, Nicolette Keough is accused of peeing on furniture and various items throughout the homes of multiple rental units on Pensacola’s North Guillemard Street. This immediately raises the question of how much she had drunk beforehand, and if she did it all at once, or was it over time? The logistics are fascinating and, sadly, underreported.

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Florida Woman Accused of Peeing on Objects at Airbnbs and Posting the Videos Online

One of the homeowners was made aware of the situation after receiving a message on the Airbnb app from someone claiming the current guest was actively damaging the space. How did they know? Because apparently, Keough was uploading the videos to an unidentified OnlyFans-style porn site.

There’s not a whole lot of sleuthing needed when you’re standing in a living room filled with pee puddles while holding a video in your hands depicting how those pee puddles got there.

When the owner got to the property, they saw that the pee damage was spread across a huge list of items—from furniture to appliances to décor. Nothing was spared. Rugs, antique chairs, a typewriter, a record player.

In total, damages for the first unit were estimated at around $4,000. A second Airbnb owned by the same person on the same street allegedly suffered a fate, with even more furniture and decor damaged, bringing the combined total to over $5,000. Keough’s bladder must be enormous.

Keough was arrested and charged with criminal mischief because, legally, peeing on the contents of two homes is considered mischievous in the eyes of the law.